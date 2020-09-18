Video call conversation with Joan Mir from the paddock by Marco Simoncelli from Misano. It passes as it is seen on the track, to the open grave and without complexes, that for something is the new sensation of MotoGP.

“Speaking the other day with his countrymen from Mallorca, I told them that a star was born with Mir.” Do you agree and how does it feel to hear something like this?

-No, I’m not agree. It’s simply my second year in MotoGP, I have more experience and my results come out with the same effort but with more ease. This is what is happening.

-No more no less?

-No more no less. Before, I passed someone in the top 8 or top 6 to gain position on the last lap and now I pass it to make the podium, but it’s the same, only this year I’m faster.

—I remember last year, in Texas, talking to you and Schwantz at the same time, the famous 34 applauded your aggressiveness, but asked you to know how to control it, to be less aggressive. Have you achieved that too?

–(Smile). Yes Yes. I think that, in quotes, it is easier to turn an aggressive driver into a calm driver than a thin one into an aggressive one. That is certainly the case, although Kevin Schwantz tells me that I should relax, when he was a beast of aggressiveness and this … (Laughs) I don’t know whether to believe him, but it is clear that with his experience he was right. Before I was very attacked, I was looking for more than I could and that made me lose a few tenths that later became a second per lap. Now I am less attacked and it comes out easier. I do more meters and ride the bike in the way that suits the Suzuki best without losing that aggressiveness.

– How many times have you reviewed the last lap of the race last Sunday?

“A few, a few.” (Smile).

“How many really?”

“I’ll have seen Rossi last about five more times.”

“What do you see from the outside that you didn’t see from the inside and what do you feel when you see it on TV?”

“It was a very emotional moment.” I came with a very good pace and I wanted the race to last more laps to get to the front, and it was short. I got to Rins and I had a chance to overtake him and, when I got to Rossi, the same. The truth is that the images show that I am a bit far away. I saw him closer on top of the bike, but I found the place and was able to pass him, then maintaining the position well and doing a good last sector so that he did not overtake me again. I see it as a very clean movement, about which nothing can be said. It was a very good pass and I think it would be difficult for me to repeat it if I had to make it so clean again.

“Can you say it was the last of your life?”

—No, because I made more important passes than that, although not to people as important as Rossi.

“Before I was very attacked, I was looking for more than I could and I was losing tenths”

-Which? This went to Rossi, on the last lap, at home and for a MotoGP podium …

—If you see it this way… The maneuver was perfect, Rossi in Misano and to get on the podium, so one of the best of my life, yes, come on. I’ve already given you a headline. (Laughs)

—He said that he does not name the riders he overtakes, but in the ‘paddock’ he has admitted that he has lowered his gaze on occasion when he met Rossi. From that past no longer?

“Let’s see, this has happened to everyone.” I am one of the most recent drivers in the World Championship. I have only been here for a few years, because I started in 2016 and then Valentino already had the same titles as now and I have grown up watching this man win. It is normal that I could have idolized MotoGP people when I still did not have results in this category, although that is a mistake, because I am competing with them. Now that I am more consolidated and the results are coming out, I am losing that respect for others a little. I think that has happened to all of us.

– What remains of Mir who fell in the CEV held at Le Mans and began to cry like a blessed in the box thinking that he had lost the opportunity of his life and that he could no longer become a professional driver?

—I remember that day a lot and it is one of the first races that I would teach about myself. (He started last, got first in a few laps and fell just after leading). I am the same as then and all of that Mir remains. Exactly the same. With more experience, but with the same hunger to win. I know it’s harder to do the crazy things I did in the CEV in MotoGP (smile), but I trust that one day I can do them.

“How is it possible that I can go faster on worn tires than on new ones?”

“This is an important question.”

-It’s illogical.

-Yes it is.

“Is it because of the full tank?”

-They do not go around the shots. The Suzuki is not like a Yamaha or a Ducati, that with new tires they notice it much more. My bike is more humble with new tires and with used tires it goes better and turns better in the curves. I have less grip, but I fine-tune a bit more and the times come out. With a new soft I go faster, of course, but in the race with the better average when it has a few laps.

—The day you get the best qualification, favorite to win in each race?

“Like Austria.” If I manage to start in decent positions that allow me to position myself in the first laps, we will be on the podium in the bad times, and on a bad day it becomes fifth. If you go back you play it a lot in the first laps.

“Did you have a hard time getting over the Austrian red flag?” Everyone said he was the moral winner of the second race …

“Of course I look to win now, I’m in the best moment of my life”

-Nerd. It didn’t cost me because I know what happened. In the first part of the race I had a more winning package than in the second. What did make me very angry is the reason why the red flag went up and then I didn’t have any more new front tires. But what else do I do? I don’t train to save for the race.

“Do you see yourself winning this year?” Will you join the list of those who have debuted their winning locker?

—Yes, I see it feasible and I would like it very much. At the moment, we have a fifth, a fourth, a third and a second … We have the sixth or the first. (Laughs) I hope to shoot for the first and of course I see myself to win now. I am in the best moment of my life and I feel privileged for the team that I have. I’m super comfortable, although perseverance is very good for me.

—Last year he was twelfth at 328 points from the head and now he is fourth at 16… Is the title feasible?

“Yes, yes, yes it is, for me and for many people.” The one with the strongest head will take it. There are so many drivers capable of winning that this also leads to many mistakes.

“Does the case of Quartararo serve you as an example?” He looked like a champion after two races …

—Yes, because he had the first two races very good and took advantage of the speed that the Yamaha had there, but the World Championship is not two races but many and in which a lot of things happen. There is pressure, pressure, pressure …

“Do you have it?”

-Me? Always. I put it on myself. I have a lot of pressure and it makes me very angry that they take it away. I don’t like it when they come and tell me to get out easy because I’m only in my second year. I go my way, to give everything. With a head, because you have to score points, but without depriving myself of anything.

– How do you explain that the leader has only 76 points out of 150 possible at this point?

“I’d like to know what would have happened if Márquez was there.”

—It’s easy to imagine that he would be an escaped leader.

—Well, at first he went to the ground in the first race and I don’t see that so clearly either. There is something about this championship that makes us all even.

– Do you think he too would have failed in this crazy championship?

—Márquez was the top seed for the title, but we can’t say he would have won every race if he was here. In the first one, he already went to the ground. It is something we will never know, but something is making this championship this even.

“What could that something be?”

-I do not know.

“I’ll leave you now.” I do not know whether to wish him luck to get the first victory or to go for the World Cup …

—Now victory, later we’ll see … (Laughs)