Joan Mir has received more than a few criticisms from some French media and also from Quartararo himself for asking that the Nice rider be penalized for throwing away the rib protector in the Montmelo race putting the other riders at risk.

The Suzuki rider showed his sting two weeks ago and returned to defend his position on Thursday at Sachsenring, when the subject was back on track. Mir was one of the most critical of what happened in Barcelona, ​​not so much for the opening of the suit as for the fact that the Yamaha rider had thrown the rib protector at full speed.

“It’s true that I definitely pass the villain of the movie, but the reality is that I just try to be honest, say what I think and always be objective. I think I’m not saying anything that everyone doesn’t think. I don’t want Fabio to be sanctioned and I don’t think the others want it either. The only thing I said was that if he really took off the rib protector, that maneuver was dangerous. But if, seeing the images clearly, it turns out that she crashed, then that’s something else ”, explained Mir at the end of Friday’s free practice session of the German Grand Prix.

The reigning world champion did not have a quiet Friday at Sachsenring, in fact he finished in 16th position in the combined standings and in tomorrow’s FP3 he will try to grab direct access to Q2: “I’m not too worried, but I don’t like staying where am I. I missed an opportunity to stay ahead. If I don’t get better tomorrow, I’ll be much angrier. I think I have an opportunity to set a good time in FP3, because here it is important to start as far forward as possible ”.

“There are circuits where you arrive, hit the track and the bike works well. Today I didn’t feel at all well, especially in FP2. With the higher temperature I tried the medium and hard tires, I did the time attack with the mediums, but it was a disaster. We already know for tomorrow, with the heat it is better the hard one. It is something that can be solved. I need to improve the turning, I’m not doing it well, I struggle to turn, I don’t have a lot of grip and we need to improve this aspect because the last sector of the track is very important, but I lose a lot of time. Both things can be improved, there is some margin. But we started off a bit slow and this is never good. The team will have to look at the data and we will certainly find a solution for tomorrow ”.