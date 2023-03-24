The dream come true

Having concluded the experience with Suzuki at the end of last season, thanks to the withdrawal of the Japanese manufacturer from the World Championship, Joan Mir is ready to start a new MotoGP adventure with the Hondaand will do so from Portuguese GPscheduled for this weekend at the Portimao circuit: “Moving to this team is a big challenge for me, but being part of Honda It’s something I’ve dreamed of for a long time – explained the Spaniard in the pre-GP press conference – and now we have to work to make it work. The winter has been hard. When you move to another manufacturer and a completely different bike, especially at such a high level, it’s hard to find the last tenth, but that’s what we did. We have tried to improve at each test, and I am happy with the good work we have done. We always want more and to be closer to the kids, but that’s part of the process and let’s see what the future brings.”

The seasonal goal

Mir arrives at Honda at a time of severe results crisis for the Japanese team’s history, and this is also denoted by the words of the new signing, who wants to combine progress with the bike with objectives concentrated in the top part of the standings: “As far as expectations go, the most important thing is to be realistic and keep your feet on the ground – he declared – I’ve made a big change in my career and we need some time to adjust. For me the most important thing is to try to evolve race by race and day after day, and that’s what’s happening. Every day I feel better, more adapted to this bike, plus we need to give good information to the engineers to try and improve the package. Putting everything together is not easy, but expectations are always high. I want to finish the season close to the topand to do that we have to start not being too far away”.

Marquez as a teammate

To bring Honda back to the top, Mir will work together with a teammate like Marc Marquezwinner of eight world titles and also ready to contribute to the team’s rebirth project: “It’s very important to have such a strong teammate, you always give something extra – he concluded – when you have a rider on the other side of the garage who makes the difference, if you try to stay close to him you probably improve your level and this is what having Marc as a teammate means. Being able to share the data with him, trying to be focused on making the same evolution on the bike, giving the same comments and bringing a better package to the garage: that’s what it means.”