He was not happy, far from it, Joan Mir with his thirteenth place at the start of the Qatar GP. Strategy problems, as he acknowledges, will lead him to go through Q1 for the second consecutive Saturday.

-Balance?

-I’m not happy, because the strategy has failed a lot. I was only able to do one lap with the good tires and I was not able to have the opportunity to have even one more lap, which is normal. We have been wrong, they have given me a flag and the consequences are that we are super behind. With less than a tenth I think we would have passed and I think that tenth we could have achieved with one more lap, without a problem. But we have failed in the strategy.

-What has gone wrong?

-These days we have to use preheated tires from other GGPPs and they are compounds that don’t work as well as a new one. We all know it and we are waiting to ride the new one on the last outing. For some reason, they called me to box and put on the new one, but there was not enough time. I can’t control the time, just look at the blackboard. The team did not make the right strategy today and I am not happy, because it is very difficult to make a good time with the package we have at the moment, and every detail counts a lot. We have done too many laps with the first two tires, and then when they marked ‘Box’ they made me change the bike because there was no time to put the tires on the same bike. The setting we were using wasn’t going too well either, so they decided to change bikes and I had to go out with a different one and take just one lap. I have been missing a bit there. I think everything is very tight, we give 100% of the bikes and what there is, and if something fails, everything really fails, because we are all very close.

-What do you think of Jorge Martín?

-We have been here for many days, this circuit is very favorable for beginners, surely it does not have the worst bike for this circuit … (Smile) And he has done very well. It is a combination. A fast lap Jorge has always been scary and he is doing very well. It will be difficult to beat him in the race, for sure.

-How do you see Q1?

-It will be very difficult, because there are many bikes with a lot of potential within the Q1 crowd. It will be very difficult, we know, but we will give 100%. I think we still have the option of going to Q2 and going there to fight to be in the top ten. It will be very difficult and we will not have to lose patience if it does not work out for whatever reason. We will have to improve, go well and others, but let’s hope that Q1 goes well.

-What set-up was he wearing?

-We have already started with the set-up of the last race, with which I do not feel bad at all. But everything is very tight, we are not going to improve half a second, far from it. I think that today we had more option than other days to have a good time, but due to a strategy failure we were unable to do so. Tomorrow will be a good day to work in FP4 with used tires, see where we are and where our rivals are, and from there build a good lap to get into the top ten. We’ll see how it goes.