The Economic Times: Indian and Russian authorities are exploring the possibility of accepting RuPay and Mir cards

The authorities of India and Russia have prepared to discuss the mutual acceptance of cards of RuPay and Mir payment systems. This should contribute to the smooth implementation of settlements and transactions against the backdrop of international sanctions, informs Indian newspaper The Economic Times.

Now payments from India to other countries are possible through the International Interbank Information Transfer and Payment System (SWIFT). “At the meeting, co-chaired by Indian Foreign Minister Subramanyam Jaishankar and Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Denis Manturov, it was also decided to explore the possibility of interaction between the Single Payment Interface (UPI) of the National Payments Corporation of India and the Faster Payments System (FPS) of the Bank of Russia,” — specified in the material.

It is noted that India already has experience in establishing alternative ways to make payments with other countries, such as Singapore. We are talking about the launch of a cross-border connection between the Indian system UPI and Singapore’s PayNow. A similar mechanism may subsequently work with the Fast Payment System (FPS) of the Bank of Russia, experts suggest.

So far, Mir cards are accepted in a limited number of countries, most of which are in the CIS. In recent months, active negotiations have been reported by the National Payment Card System (Mir system operator) with the authorities of a number of countries, including Cuba, Egypt and other resorts popular with Russians.