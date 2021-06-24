The first part of the 2021 MotoGP season was certainly not at the level of the wishes of the reigning world champion of the series, Joan Mir. The Spaniard is in fifth position in the Drivers’ World Championship, 46 points behind the leader of the World Championship, Fabio Quartararo.

What worries Mir is not just a question of points, but also of how much Suzuki has failed to progress at the pace of the competitors between last and current season. Ducati and Yamaha have done much better so far, and Mir knows this well.

After the difficult weekend spent at Sachsenring, Mir stated today that he does not have too many level expectations for the race weekend in Assen, home of the Dutch Grand Prix of the World Championship.

“I prefer not to create expectations about how the weekend will go, because I don’t know how it will go. It is a track that I like. In my rookie year I did quite well, as was my teammate. From here I will try to do it. work with the package at our disposal. We will try to do well and then be able to go on vacation more serene “.

Mir fears that with the increasing technological importance in MotoGP, the role of the rider is becoming more and more marginal, less and less incisive and decisive in the results of the race weekends.

“It is more difficult to be on par with the others if you don’t make improvements. We have the same bike from last year, which allowed us to win the World Championship. But everyone else has improved, they have the holeshot. We are the only ones not to have it and this means that we are not on par with the others. In this sport there are riders and bikes. If you work as a rider, but the bike doesn’t support you, it’s difficult to make a difference. That’s how things are. “

It is not only a question of the present, but also of the future. In fact, Mir fears also in view of next season, when Ducati will be on the track with 8 bikes.

“It is difficult to give your own opinion on this issue, because in the end it is not me who decides. It is true that the ducati is very competitive and this means that it has more bikes than everyone on the track. They will have 8 in 2022 and they will have a great advantage over others, because they will be able to have more information, almost like a single-brand store, and this makes you improve “.

“I do not know the situation of Aprilia and Suzuki, but if they have decided not to have more bikes for next year, there will be a reason. It is not easy to give an opinion from the outside, because I don’t really know what is happening.”

Finally, Mir spoke about the absence of team manager Davide Brivio, who this season left MotoGP to take the lead of the Alpine, the Formula 1 team that this year fielded two single-seaters for Fernando Alonso and Esteban Ocon.

“I am satisfied with how we are now. I have full confidence in the Sahara and if he says that Brivio is not necessary, we must believe him. Not having such a competitive package is certainly not Davide’s fault. It comes from other things, certainly not from this”.