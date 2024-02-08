Slow rebirth

The tenth time set by Joan Mir and the 19th of Luca Marini closed the Honda team's three days of work in Sepang. The Japanese company, orphaned by Marc Marquez, did not achieve sensational times, especially in comparison with the apparently unmatchable Ducati GP24s, but still brought home some interesting 'numbers', to the satisfaction of its riders.

Mir's words

“I think Honda should be proud of what they did here during the test – declared the 2020 world champion at the end of the day – because we have made good progress. Today I had my best ever lap in Sepang, so it was a clear step forward. Finishing first among the Hondas is a positive point. There is still work to be done to further reduce distances, but we have time to continue working. I had a small accident at the last corner, while I was doing another good lap, which perhaps prevented us from improving further. But it can happen. Now we are preparing to show our new colors in Madrid and then fly to Qatar“.

Marini's words

Positive comments also came from the new purchase of the Japanese company, Luca Marini, who in these three days of testing brought home, overall, 122 back on the new bike. “There are many positive things from these tests – commented the Italian – especially in these last three days with all the other riders to understand our potential. Joan had a great lap in the time attack, she knows the bike well and I have to keep working to understand it as well as he does, but it's good to see the potential. There is room for improvement. The direction we are taking with the setting is correct, we just need more time on the bike to continue improving. Now we will be busy preparing for the Qatar tests and the race, but I can't wait to get back on track. I am very excited to wear the official colors for the first time ahead of the team launch“.