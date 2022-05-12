After ten days of rumors that have chased each other, today the Suzuki confirmed its will to abandon the MotoGP at the end of the season. A bolt from the blue for the team and for the riders, with Joan Mir who had been negotiating for several weeks to extend the agreement with the Hamamatsu company. The 2020 world champion is therefore officially on the market, looking for the best solution for his future, after having raced for his entire career in MotoGP only with Suzuki: “I didn’t expect it, as soon as I found out I thought about the many people who have been working here with us for many years“, He told the microphones of Sky Italia, adding:”This is a difficult situation to manage, not much is known about why it happened. Now we have to think about this season and try to finish it in the best possible way “. The most accredited hypothesis for Mir is to replace Pol Espargarò in the Honda HRC team: “My manager works on the future. The Honda? Not a bad idea that of racing alongside an eight-time world champion, albeit premature“.

Also Alex Rinswho is currently fourth in the world rankings, was blown away by the news: “Monday after the tests they explained everything to me and it was very hard. I started to cry, because I’ve been working with the team since 2017. We must use this opportunity to make history by trying to score the highest number of points. We have a powerful bike and a great team. The future? I don’t know anything, my manager will take care of it. “