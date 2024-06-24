Miquella is undoubtedly a central element in the history of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreegoing even beyond his role seen in the main game, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki connect this element to George RR Martin and his collaboration in the creation of the famous title.
Based on what Miyazaki reported in a recent interview published by The Verge, it seems that giving ample space to Malenia’s brother was also born from the “desire to honor the contribution of George RR Martin at the game”, suggesting that this character, in particular, has a lot to do with the elements composed by the writer.
In fact, the contribution of Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of novels on which Game of Thrones was based, has never been clarified very precisely, but some traces of his style can be gleaned from the complex and strange lore of Elden Ring.
Is Miquella a character created directly by Martin?
“He gave us all this cool mythology to work with,” Miyazaki explained to The Verge of Martin’s contribution to the development.
The fact of taking Miquella back as a central element in the story of Shadow of the Erdtree, for the director, was like “Close the circle” of the story of Elden Ring and what the writer did.
We never had an explicit explanation of what Martin actually did in his collaboration with FromSoftware, but this discussion focused on Miquella suggests that perhaps this character was one of the writer’s main contributions to the Elden Ring lore.
Miyazaki also answered the question about possible collaborations with other authors for games in the future.
