Miquella is undoubtedly a central element in the history of Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtreegoing even beyond his role seen in the main game, and director Hidetaka Miyazaki connect this element to George RR Martin and his collaboration in the creation of the famous title.

Based on what Miyazaki reported in a recent interview published by The Verge, it seems that giving ample space to Malenia’s brother was also born from the “desire to honor the contribution of George RR Martin at the game”, suggesting that this character, in particular, has a lot to do with the elements composed by the writer.

In fact, the contribution of Martin, author of A Song of Ice and Fire, the series of novels on which Game of Thrones was based, has never been clarified very precisely, but some traces of his style can be gleaned from the complex and strange lore of Elden Ring.