It is the axis of defense in Leganés, a space of very high competition. Jose Luis Marti He has six footballers, although one of them, Mejías, points to an exit due to extra-community leave. In any case, the payroll is excellent: Bustinza, Omero, Tarín, Sergio González and Ignasi Miquel. “The competition is good,” explains the latter. Today it has been presented (loaned from Getafe with a purchase option after a loan to Girona) and he has done it with his eyes injected with challenges and desire to eat the championship, more after seeing how just a month and a half ago, he was left without promotion with the Girona In the last minute. “I ended up very screwed up, but that’s why I’m very clear about what I have. The ambition of Leganes I like it ”, he admitted.

Define myself? Puyol was my reference “

It has been his press conference, like that of all the signings, broadcast live by Youtube with delayed and telematic questions, that is, sent before the appearance. And in all of them he has hinted a gigantic desire to play as soon as possible, the better. “I’ve only been here for a week, but I’m really looking forward to it. I want to help right now, from the grass or from the locker room with my teammates. We will all take this forward “, he repeated Miquel in a collective message that has truffled his intervention.

Also references to Marti, which he had in the Girona Last season. “It is a plus to know how it works. The decision was not difficult at all. I want to start ”, he insisted before admitting that he still lacks some physical tone. Maybe that’s why the fight with the other centrals starts at a disadvantage. But the League is long, give notice, and everyone will have their chance.

“Look, me with the Girona I arrived, played three games and was injured for three months. I knock on wood so it doesn’t happen, but anything can happen in the championship, “he added to justify the overbooking in the position. There, in the axis of defense, Miquel wants to be a leader. To what Puyol. “He was my idol. A leading central defender, who always pushed the team forward. The defense was his. He had that character. To connect people “, he described it to express what he would like to become, although that of defining himself” is a question that I do not like at all, “he clarified.

“Bordalás helped me to be more aggressive”

From Getafe, Miquel reveals that the eternal enemy of the pepineros did not put any problem to face his assignment. More to the contrary. “Of the Getafe it has been all good. Txema you will know better. The clubs agreed in a couple of days, “he said, looking at Txema Indias, sports director of the Leganes present by your side.

His passage through Azulonas lands, he says, helped him improve his defense. “Bordalás It helped me a lot to be more aggressive. Defensively I think I have changed ”, he added in reference to the Alicante coach. A style of play that you own Miquel would have contributed to avoid yesterday’s defeat against Lugo.

“The truth is that when you get ahead in a field like Lugo, the key is forcefulness. That there is no continuity. But we have just started. You have to learn so that you do not learn again. Every point that is lost is a point that we will not recover. It will be difficult. There will be difficult fields where we will suffer. We have to do collective work ”, he concluded in a speech that could well have been signed by the coach of the Getafe.

Indias: “We are looking for sides and something different in the middle”

The presentation of Miquel it also served so that Txema Indias confirmed that the club is looking for reinforcements for three specific positions: “There aren’t many chips left to fill. But it is clear that on the sides you have to bring, both right and left. And we are looking for a player in the midfield to help us in that position, “he confirmed, not before noting that” there are still market days.

A reference that could warn of the movements not so much of entry, as of exit. Fronts like that of Cuellar or Silva could force the club to have to delve into the market a bit more than the three positions mentioned, although the initial intention of the Leganes It is not putting them on the market, although a possible exit is not rejected outright either.