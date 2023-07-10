Salameh’s term ends on July 31.

And Salama’s accusations, at home and abroad, of embezzling public funds, cast a shadow over his 30-year tenure, which Salama denies.

Mikati’s office said in a statement that the position has a law stipulating that the first deputy ruler will assume the ruler’s duties until a new ruler is appointed.

He added, “The law does not provide for a vacuum, and the institutions complete their work through the first deputy governor and the remaining deputies.”

“The most important thing is that there is no vacancy in the Central Bank, because it is the financial nerve of the country,” the statement said.

One of the four deputies of the Governor of the Banque du Liban told Reuters that they are considering resigning together if a successor is not appointed, which increases the possibility of a vacancy in the position of governor amid a deep financial crisis.

His Excellency al-Shami, the deputy prime minister, told Reuters last week that such a threat was “very serious” and that the governor’s deputies should “assume their responsibility in the event that this appointment is not possible.”

Efforts to find a successor to Salama are complicated by the collapse of the regimes and the escalation of political tension in the country.

The president of the country usually appoints the governor of the Central Bank of Lebanon, but the parliament has not yet elected a successor to former President Michel Aoun, whose term of office ended in late October.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a longtime supporter of Salameh, told reporters on Monday, “Necessities make things permissible,” indicating that the caretaker government should appoint a governor for the bank.

However, he added, “I will respect what the prime minister announced in this regard, in terms of neither appointment nor extension.”

Many Lebanese hold Salameh and the long-standing ruling elite responsible for Lebanon’s financial collapse.

Salameh says he is a scapegoat for this collapse, which followed decades of corruption and wasteful spending by politicians.

Mikati defended Salameh in late 2021, saying that Salameh should remain in his position even as investigations began with him regarding illegal gains.

He added that no one changes his officers during the war.