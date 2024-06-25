The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated this Tuesday that the minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) convey the idea that there is an interruption in the cycle of basic interest rate cuts to assess the internal and external scenarios.

In an interview with journalists, Haddad stated that the BC’s signal that “possible adjustments” would be made to interest rates if necessary is something that will always happen.

For him, the minutes were “very consistent” with last week’s statement and the communication leaves the BC comfortable in making its decisions based on new data in the next meetings.



