06/27/2023 – 8:52 am

In last week’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) minutes, the Central Bank stated that most of the eight members who participated in the meeting assess that the continuation of the ongoing disinflationary process, with consequent impact on expectations, may allow the accumulation of confidence to initiate interest rate cuts sparingly at the next meeting, in August.

“There was divergence in the Committee regarding the degree of signaling in relation to the next steps. The predominant assessment was that the continuation of the ongoing disinflationary process, with the consequent impact on expectations, could allow the accumulation of the necessary confidence to start a parsimonious process of inflection in the next meeting”, said the minutes.

The lack of a clear signal about the Central Bank’s intentions to start a cycle of monetary easing ahead frustrated part of the market, as well as the government and the productive sector in last week’s Copom. The Copom maintained the Selic rate at 13.75% per annum for the seventh consecutive time.

In the minutes, BC also clarified that another group was more cautious. For these members, the disinflationary dynamics still reflects the retreat of more volatile components and the uncertainty about the output gap raises doubts about the impact of the monetary tightening implemented so far. “For this group, it is necessary to observe a greater re-anchoring of long-term expectations and accumulate more evidence of disinflation in the components that are more sensitive to the cycle.”

There was unanimity, however, on the elements that should define the next steps in monetary policy: the evolution of inflationary dynamics, in particular the components that are most sensitive to monetary policy and economic activity, inflation expectations, in particular those over the longer term, of its inflation projections, the output gap and the balance of risks.
























