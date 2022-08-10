China reacted furiously to Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island of Taiwan. For the communist government, this was a clear sign of US meddling in foreign affairs and, according to them, encouraging the Taiwanese to declare full independence. Therefore, he displayed twenty military exercises to demonstrate might.

The Americans described the escalation as an exaggeration and even they preferred to postpone the test of a powerful missile that already had a time and place for its launchaccording to revelations from the newspaper ‘Wall Street Journal’.

The power of the Minuteman

The Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was ready to be fired by the air force from a base in CaliforniaUnited States, on August 4.

“It was something planned a long time ago, but it was postponed to eliminate any misunderstanding given the conditions of the People’s Republic of China in Taiwan,” a senior official told the quoted newspaper.

A strong, secure and capable nuclear power can afford to wait a couple of weeks for a test

The weapon, weighing 36 thousand kilograms, it is one of the greatest power in the hands of the Americans. According to the information outlined on the official website of the Air Force, the missile is an advance over the first Minuteman that were conceived in the 1950s. With this third generation, they say, they have high reliability and precision.

To ship it requires large silos that protect it from any attack. Its entire journey is monitored by communication systems to which the US President and Secretary of Defense have exclusive access.

“In the event that command capability between the launch center and remote facilities is lost, the airborne launch control center aircraft is specially configured to automatically assume missile guidance,” they clarify.

That is to say: the authorities do not bother if for some reason they do not have a way to control it for a while, since their systems allow it to be addressed automatically.

once it takes off, It reaches a speed of 15,000 miles per hour (mph), an extremely fast value when converted to kilometers per hour. Before exploding it can register 24,000 mph. In addition, it is capable of traveling a thousand kilometers to find its target to destroy it.

A Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) was scheduled for a test launch from the Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, but was put on hold, reportedly to avoid inflaming tensions with Beijing. pic.twitter.com/sM5O8kwwq6 — frederickchengchina@yahoo.com (@frederickcheng5) August 4, 2022

There are 400 Minuteman III missiles that the US forces have distributed in their military bases to test or, in extreme cases, to defend against the enemy.

“Modernization programs have resulted in new versions of the missile, expanded targeting options, improved accuracy and survivability. The current Minuteman weapon system is the product of nearly 60 years of continuous improvement.

Tensions between China and Taiwan

The United States attacked China for the military exercises near Taiwan that it described as “destabilizing” for the region. He also assured that he was not going to respond to the provocations and that is why he chose to postpone the tests.

“While China does that, the US is instead demonstrating responsible nuclear power behavior by reducing the risks of miscalculation. (…) A strong, safe and capable nuclear power can afford to wait a couple of weeks for a test to make it clear, not just in word but in deed, how serious we are when we say that we have no interest in increasing tensions,” said John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, at a press conference.

China's military exercises with helicopters near Taiwan.

The Chinese military has already terminated the exercises, but warned Taiwan that it will have zero tolerance for “separatist activities”, as reported by the ‘AFP’ agency.

“We will work with the utmost sincerity and do our best to achieve peaceful reunification. But we will not renounce the use of force and we reserve the option to take all necessary measures,” says a Communist Party document.

