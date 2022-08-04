Officials told the American newspaper, “The Wall Street Journal”, that the Air Force had planned to conduct a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile “Mintman 3” this week, noting that the launch was to take place from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.

But officials said that the test was postponed to a later time, while the Department of Defense “Pentagon” declined to deny or confirm these reports.

A defense official said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the delay to avoid further inflaming matters with China.

“This is a test that has been planned for a long time but has been postponed to avoid any misunderstanding in the midst of the actions of the People’s Republic of China on Taiwan,” he added.

China is conducting its largest military maneuvers, some with live ammunition, in several areas surrounding Taiwan. WesIt runs from Thursday to next Sunday.

Maneuvers come in response On the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan, the self-governing island.

Beijing objected to the visit, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi vowed to punish those who harm his country, adding, “I have violated United State Sovereignty of China, such moves will not change the international consensus on the existence of one China in the world.”

The Minuteman 3, or LGM-30, is the only land-based ICBM, which has been in service with the US Air Force since 2020.

The “Minuteman” system was designed in the late fifties of the last century and was first published in the early sixties, and one of its most prominent characteristics is its availability on 3 solid-fuel rocket engines, and its ability to reach a speed of 24,000 kilometers per hour, with a range of 6000 miles (about 9700 miles). kilometer).

The Minuteman III test is known as the Glory Flight, and is generally conducted several times a year to assess the readiness and effectiveness of an ICBM.

In March, the Pentagon made a similar decision to cancel the test of the missile itself to avoid escalating tensions with Moscow, after the start of the Russian military operation in Ukraine.