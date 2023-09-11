The coup d’état against the Government of the socialist Salvador Allende, on September 11, 1973, began at dawn, in the port of Valparaíso, in the heart of the Marina. The president repeated several times during the day that he would not resign from the presidency of Chile. The bombardment led by the Armed Forces was announced for eleven o’clock, but it began at the stroke of noon. After half an hour of attack, with the Government Palace on fire, the platoons burst through the door of number 80 Morandé Street. Allende, who had announced in his last speech that he would pay with his life for loyalty to the people, committed suicide on the second floor.

This is the chronology of the day democracy was broken in Chile, based on the information provided by the Museum of Memory and Human Rights and the Historical Memory platform:

1.00 hours

President Salvador Allende is informed that military troops are moving from the north towards the capital, Santiago. The General Command of the Army Garrison justifies the movement with which they are reinforcements in the face of possible disturbances due to the violation of senator Carlos Altamirano and the deputy Óscar Guillermo Garretón.

4.00 hours

Army forces begin the Operation Silence in Valparaíso, a maneuver to silence the radio stations related to the Unidad Popular that linked the port with the capital. Later they would bomb radio antennas in different corners of the country. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces are preparing their own transmission chain through Agriculture radio.

5.00 hours

Colonel Roberto Guillard, the communicator Álvaro Puga, the communications manager of the National Agricultural Society, Federico Willoughby, the president of the Santiago International Fair (FISA), Sergio Romero, take over the fifth floor of the Ministry of Defense, from where They will be in charge of the chain of transmission of the coup forces.

6.00 hours

Navy ships, which had set sail the previous day to participate in the Operation Unitas, coordinated by the United States, return to the port of Valparaíso. Naval troops are deployed in the streets, the Municipality and the plants of the Viña and Valparaíso Telephone Company. From the Military School, the Plan Awhich establishes the state of alert to prevent population overflows.

Military checkpoints around La Moneda on September 11, 1973. Horacio Villalobos (Corbis via Getty Images)

6.30 hours

In Santiago, General Augusto Pinochet is installed in the School of Telecommunications, General Gustavo Leigh in the War Academy of the Chilean Air Force (FACH), General César Mendoza, who has staged his own coup in the Carabineros, is installed in the institution’s building in the center of the city, and Vice Admiral Patricio Carvajal, who coordinates the execution of the coup.

6.45 hours

At the Carriel Sur Air Force base in Concepción, 430 kilometers south of Santiago, 12 Hawker Hunter aircraft with a total firing capacity of 5,600 explosive projectiles per minute are being prepared to head to the capital.

7.20 hours

President Allende calls the Ministry of Defense asking for explanations of the movements of the Armed Forces. A few minutes later, he leaves his house on Tomás Moro Street and heads towards La Moneda, accompanied by his advisors and personal guard. The Government Palace is already surrounded by rebel troops and some of the president’s collaborators are detained by police.

7.30 am

Defense Minister Orlando Letelier arrives at his office and his assistant, Colonel Sergio González, tells him that he has been removed from his position. General Sergio Arellano arrests him and orders his transfer to the Tacna Regiment, becoming the first detainee of September 11, 1973.

7.55 hours

President Salvador Allende addresses the country on Radio Corporación, of the Socialist Party. He reports that the military has occupied and cut off communication with Valparaíso, which he describes as an “uprising against the legitimate, constituted Government, protected by the law and the will of the citizens.” “What I want is for the workers to be attentive, vigilant, to avoid provocations. As a first stage, we have to see the response, I hope it is positive, from the soldiers of the country who have sworn to defend the established regime.”

8.00 hours

With Valparaíso completely controlled by the Armed Forces, Admiral José Toribio Merino speaks for the first time that day and assures that what is happening “is not a coup d’état.” “We only pursue the reestablishment of a rule of law. We have no commitment, only the most capable and honest will govern. We are trained in the school of civility, respect for the human person, coexistence, justice, patriotism…”

8.20 am

President Allende returns to address the country with the hope that the uprising is limited only to the Navy and Valparaíso.

8.30 am

Opposition radio stations broadcast the first proclamation of the Armed Forces urging Allende to resign. “The Armed Forces and Carabineros of Chile are united in beginning the historic and responsible mission of fighting for the liberation of the country from the Marxist yoke and the restoration of order and institutions,” says Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Guillard. “The workers of Chile must be assured that the economic and social achievements they have achieved to date will not fundamentally change,” he added.

9.00 hours

The first shots of a confrontation between the military and police with snipers installed in the public buildings in the sector surrounding the Government Palace begin to be heard.

9.20 am

“I won’t do it,” Allende responded bluntly through the Magallanes and Corporación radio stations, which managed to broadcast via modulated frequency. “I make present my irrevocable decision to continue defending Chile in its prestige, in its tradition, in its legal norm, in its Constitution.” “I am not going to renounce! Placed in a historic transit, I will pay with my life for the loyalty of the people. And I tell you that I am certain that the seed that we delivered to the worthy conscience of thousands and thousands of Chileans will not be able to be definitively reaped.”

10.00 hours

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Guillard issues an ultimatum through the coup radios: “If there is no surrender, La Moneda will be bombed at 11 in the morning.” Half an hour later, they warn that the women in the Government Palace have three minutes to leave because the building will be bombed by the Air Force “in three minutes.”

10.30 a.m.

Salvador Allende transmits his last message through radio Magallanes. “Workers of my country, I have faith in Chile and its destiny. Other men will overcome this gray and bitter moment where betrayal tries to prevail. Keep knowing that, much sooner rather than later, the great avenues will open for the free man to walk through to build a better society. Long live Chile! Long live the people! Long live the workers! The president, after a conversation with Colonel Patricio Carvajal, gathered those who were in La Moneda and informed them that a 10-minute truce was agreed upon to abandon the place. Only the members of the Personal Group of Friends (GAP) and 25 other people remain, including leaders and close advisors.

11:00 a.m.

Allende rejects Carvajal’s calls for surrender and his offer of a plane to go into exile. The Presidential Guard of Carabineros leaves the Palace. Military troops attack the La Moneda Palace frontally. The aerial bombardment causes a fire. In 16 minutes, the planes drop more than 20 bombs on the building. Two planes bomb the residence of the president of Tomás Moro Street.

Soldiers in favor of the Coup take refuge while planes bomb La Moneda. ENRIQUE ARACENA (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

12:00 hours

The infantry attacks the Presidential Palace with artillery and heavy weapons.

1:00 p.m.

With La Moneda on fire and in the middle of the combat, Osvaldo Puccio, Fernando Flores and Daniel Vergara leave the Government Palace and head towards the Ministry of Defense to discuss some conditions of surrender: no more bombings, formation of a government of civilians and respect for social achievements. When they arrive, they are detained.

1:30 p.m.

Allende accepts the surrender. Everyone had to leave without weapons, walking and with a white flag. The last to leave is Payita, his intimate secretary, to whom the president gives the Independence Act, which minutes later will be destroyed by one of the soldiers who arrests her.

1:40 p.m.

President Salvador Allende commits suicide with the machine gun given by Fidel Castro. In the Independence Hall, on the second floor, General Javier Palacios, in command of the operation, finds him dead.

2:00 p.m.

Palacios communicates the news to Carvajal: “Mission accomplished. Coin taken. “Dead President.” Carvajal, in turn, informs Generals Pinochet and Leigh: “They say that the Allende committed suicide and is dead now.”

2:20 p.m.

Lieutenant Colonel Roberto Guillard reports on the radio: “The Armed and Law Enforcement Forces have assumed the moral duty that the Homeland imposes on them to dismiss the Government that, although initially legitimate, has fallen into flagrant illegitimacy, and have decided to assume power for the sole period that circumstances demand, supported by the evidence of the feelings of the great national majority, which in itself, before God and before History, makes it fair to act and, therefore, the resolutions, norms and instructions that are issued. dictate to achieve the task of common good and high patriotic interest that it is preparing to accomplish. Signed: Governing Board of the Armed Forces, Carabineros of Chile.”

3:00 p.m.

Firefighters arrive to put out the fire in La Moneda. The Military Junta orders 95 Popular Unity politicians to surrender within one hour at the Ministry of Defense. Some of Allende’s collaborators and personal guards, detained in La Moneda, are transferred to the Tacna regiment. They are not seen again.

5:00 p.m.

The military removes Allende’s body from the Palacio de la Moneda, covered in a blanket, and takes him in an ambulance to the Military Hospital, where the cause of his death is certified. “The cause of death is the recent cervical-oral-cranial-encephalic gunshot wound, with a projectile exit. The shot corresponds to what is called “close range” in forensic medicine… The shot could have been fired by the person themselves.” The report was released in 1990.

Soldiers and firefighters remove Salvador Allende’s body from the presidential palace. Anonymous (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

6:00 p.m.

The curfew begins. An hour later, the heads of the new Military Junta begin their first meeting.

8:00 p.m.

In the Ministry of Defense, the forces are organized to ensure control of the capital, through a massive deployment of troops and military factions broadcast by the official channel.

8:30 p.m.

The Chile Stadium and the National Stadium are enabled as prisoner camps. In the latter, around 5,600 people are detained, including more than 600 students, professors and employees of the State Technical University and 150 workers at the Sumar textile factory.

10:00 p.m.

Television Channel 13 broadcasts the first images of the recently assumed Military Junta. In front of the cameras, Augusto Pinochet is sworn in as president. Decree Law No. 1 is read, with which the state of siege is implemented.

The dictatorship lasted 17 years. Chile recognizes more than 40,000 victims and the official figure is 3,065 dead and missing from 1973 to 1990. The victims of forced disappearance are 1,469. Only 307 bodies or skeletal remains have been identified.