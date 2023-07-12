Ukrainian authorities report a Russian attack made up of 15 ‘kamikaze’ drones in the country’s capital. The armed forces in kyiv reportedly shot down 11 of the 15 drones, supposedly Iranian-made, which have not caused deaths but injured two people. At the same time, Volodimír Zelenski is in Lithuania to speak with NATO member leaders.

The Ukrainian president is the “guest of honour” in Vilnius this year, where members of the military alliance are holding the second and final day of their annual meeting. Similarly, the first meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, announced on Tuesday by the bloc’s secretary general, Jens Stoltenberg, had “good results” according to Zelenski.

On the other hand, Russian attacks on Ukrainian soil do not stop while the Kremlin mentions that the security guarantees that the coalition promises to Kiev are “potentially dangerous” warning that, if materialized, it would affect the security of its borders.

Below are the latest events of the war in Ukraine and the second day of the Vilnius summit:

6:20 (BOG) “The biggest risk in the war in Ukraine is that Putin wins”: Jens Stoltenberg.

In a joint press conference with the Ukrainian president, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg mentioned that the future of Kiev must be in the hands of the Ukrainians and not Moscow.

In addition, he stressed that Ukraine “is closer than ever” to being a member of the Alliance, something that Stoltenberg remarked, mentioning that he “waits impatiently for the day when they can meet – with Zelensky – as allies.”

For his part, the Ukrainian president affirmed that it is “understandable” that Ukraine cannot enter the bloc while there is a war on its territory, a day after surprisingly attacking the alliance for not presenting an accession schedule.

6:07 (BOG) Volodimír Zelensky thanks Joe Biden for sending cluster bombs and will ask him to supply “long-range weapons”

Within the framework of the summit in the Lithuanian capital, the Ukrainian president expressed in a press conference that his country needs long-range weapons to continue the fight against the Russian armed forces, also confirmed that he will address the issue when he meets with his American counterpart.

On the other hand, Zelensky acknowledged that the US government’s decision to send cluster munitions to Ukraine “was a challenge”, but that he appreciates Joe Biden’s position since the supply of this type of weapon is necessary to defend Ukrainian territory.