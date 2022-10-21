Picture: Manufacturer

There can never be enough soundbars. Because there are hardly any televisions with good sound quality. The Bose Smart Soundbar 600 is the little sister of the 900, which we tested and liked. The new soundbar is more compact and cheaper. Nevertheless, it offers Dolby Atmos and Bose’s Truespace technology, which simulates spatial sound. Film sound does not only come from left or right, but also from above. That sometimes sounds astonishingly real, but physics has its limits. If you watch a lot of action films, you should grab the 900. You can access the soundbar via WLAN, Bluetooth, Chromecast or Amazon’s Alexa. The Soundbar 600 will go on sale at the end of October for 550 euros. (made.)