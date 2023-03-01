Alpha Tauri: Red Bull doesn’t want to sell

In an official statement released by Alpha Tauri, the team principal Franz Tost wanted to put an end to the team sale hypothesis, which emerged in the last hours of the Bahrain test. “I’ve had some positive encounters with Oliver Mintzlaff, which confirmed to me that the shareholders will not sell Scuderia Alpha Tauriand that Red Bull will continue to support the team for the foreseeable future“explained the Austrian manager, speaking of the meeting he had with the company’s new point of reference for motorsport. Indeed, after the death of Dietrich Mateschitz, Oliver Mintzlaff – a 47-year-old German – was the person chosen as the point of reference for the entire group’s sports area. It was therefore up to him to clarify the corporate plans for the future of the team based in Faenza.

Franz Tost finally concluded: “All these rumors are groundless and the team will remain focused on starting the world championship, to do better than last year”.

The rumors about the change of hands

From a German source, the possibility of a step back by Red Bull had emerged, dissatisfied with the lack of economic response from the entire operation, which in 2006 led it to take over the Minardi business in Formula 1. There was talk of an inefficient working model, with an office in Faenza in Italy and one in Bicester in England, which deals only with aerodynamics. Hence the rumors about an aut aut given by the property: either the transfer in full to Great Britain or the sale. In the following hours an only partial denial was received by the councilor Helmut Marko: “When you have one team winning the title and the other team only finishing 9th the synergies don’t seem to work properly and the overall result is not satisfactory. Like good businessmen, our shareholders will make the right decision“.