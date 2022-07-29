The Ministry of Digital Development proposed to test the admission of passengers to flights using biometrics in 2022-2023

The Ministry of Digital Development of Russia proposed to conduct an experiment on the admission of passengers to the transport security zone of the airport by biometrics. The relevant bill has been published on portal normative legal acts.

It is noted that the experiment will be carried out from October 1, 2022 to September 1, 2023. Sheremetyevo International Airport was chosen as a site for it. In addition to the Ministry of Digital Transformation and the Federal Air Transport Agency, the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Federal Security Service and Roskomnadzor will be involved in it. Volunteers over 18 years of age who have consented to the processing of biometric personal data can take part in the experiment, which will take place in two stages.

When boarding an aircraft, the passenger transportation service will have to check the information on the passage of inspection by the passenger using an electronic database. At the same time, transport security officers will have the right to ask a passenger who has passed biometric control to present an identity document.

Earlier it also became known that the Central Bank wants to oblige banks to register new customers in their mobile applications through a single biometric system (UBS). According to the document, financial institutions that do not include biometrics in their applications will not be able to issue loans through them and open deposits to new customers.