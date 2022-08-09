Mintsifra denied plans for the forced collection of biometrics of Russians

The Ministry of Digital Transformation denied information about the forced collection of biometrics of Russians, a message about this appeared in Telegram channel ministries.

The prepared draft order does not imply the cancellation of obtaining the consent of citizens to collect their biometric data, commented in the department. Its purpose is to regulate the processes of importing previously collected biometric data stored in commercial systems (mainly in banks) into the state unified biometric system (UBS).

The fact that the Ministry of Digital Transformation wants to forcibly collect biometric data of Russians for the EBS was previously reported by Kommersant. It was noted that the amendments also make it easier to transfer biometric data from other information systems to the EBS.

Retired judge Vladimir Komsolev called this initiative unreasonable and violating the legitimate rights and interests of Russians.

EBS was launched in 2019. With its help, it was planned to simplify and make more reliable the process of identifying bank customers. By the beginning of the year, the system had collected 236.4 thousand samples instead of the planned 70 million.