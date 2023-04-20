The Ministry of Digital Transformation did not confirm data on plans to send out electronic subpoenas through “Gosuslugi”

The Ministry of Digital Development does not confirm information about plans to send electronic summonses to recruits through the State Services portal. The announcement was made by the official Telegramministry channel.

Currently, citizens can receive subpoenas in person or by registered mail with notification, the Ministry of Digital Affairs said in a statement. “Only such options for serving the agenda currently have legal force,” they noted.

The ministry stressed that a necessary condition for the legalization of electronic summonses is the issuance of a separate regulatory act.

Earlier on Thursday, April 20, the media, citing the military commissar of St. Petersburg, announced the start of sending electronic summonses.

On April 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed the law on electronic subpoenas and a unified register of those liable for military service. The document provides for the notification of conscripts by posting subpoenas on the Gosuslug portal.