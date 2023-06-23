MinTIC asks WinSports to allow the broadcast of the final between Millonarios and Nacional

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Mauricio Lizcano – WinSports
Mauricio Lizcano – WinSports
Claudia López and Daniel Quintero intended to broadcast the game at different points.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
This Saturday, June 24, the Colombian professional soccer final will take place between Millionaires and Atlético Nacional. The two teams will face each other at the closing of the first semester and one will win a star to accommodate in its collection.
The first leg was played at the Atanasio Girardot in the city of Medellín and ended in a goalless draw. Now the second leg will be played in the State of Nemesio Camacho El Campin.
So that fans who do not go to the stadium or do not have a subscription can watch the game, the Bogotá and Medellín mayors had the plan to put screens at key points in each city. However, a statement from WinSports made it clear that the party It will not be possible to broadcast on these public sites, since it would incur “intellectual property” offenses.
More news: Claudia López responds to Win Sports: “Unfortunate that they neither put nor let do
Upon seeing the communication, the leaders spoke out requesting that WinSports could donate the signal so that more people can see the final of the FPC and this call was added Mauricio Lizcano, ICT Minister and wrote on his Twitter account: “I respectfully invite @WinSportsTV to consider the possibility of broadcasting the Colombian soccer final in public and popular sites.”
I respectfully invite @WinSportsTV to consider the possibility that the Colombian soccer final can be broadcast in public and popular places.
— Mauricio Lizcano (@MauricioLizcano) June 22, 2023
You can also read:
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#MinTIC #asks #WinSports #broadcast #final #Millonarios #Nacional
Leave a Reply