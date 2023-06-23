MinTIC asks WinSports to allow the broadcast of the final between Millonarios and Nacional

This Saturday, June 24, the Colombian professional soccer final will take place between Millionaires and Atlético Nacional. The two teams will face each other at the closing of the first semester and one will win a star to accommodate in its collection.

The first leg was played at the Atanasio Girardot in the city of Medellín and ended in a goalless draw. Now the second leg will be played in the State of Nemesio Camacho El Campin.

So that fans who do not go to the stadium or do not have a subscription can watch the game, the Bogotá and Medellín mayors had the plan to put screens at key points in each city. However, a statement from WinSports made it clear that the party It will not be possible to broadcast on these public sites, since it would incur “intellectual property” offenses.

More news: Claudia López responds to Win Sports: “Unfortunate that they neither put nor let do

Upon seeing the communication, the leaders spoke out requesting that WinSports could donate the signal so that more people can see the final of the FPC and this call was added Mauricio Lizcano, ICT Minister and wrote on his Twitter account: “I respectfully invite @WinSportsTV to consider the possibility of broadcasting the Colombian soccer final in public and popular sites.”

I respectfully invite @WinSportsTV to consider the possibility that the Colombian soccer final can be broadcast in public and popular places. — Mauricio Lizcano (@MauricioLizcano) June 22, 2023

You can also read: