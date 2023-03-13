Mint, an Italian company among the world’s top players in Advertising Resource Management, has announced that in 2022 it made a 34% leap forward compared to the previous year, with a significant result in the “Rule of 40”: over 70% . Mint’s new customers have increased by more than 25% during 2022 and have very different characteristics. In fact, global brands that operate in the most diverse fields have entered the Mint world: from Automotive to Telco, from FMCG to Energy Providers, from Financial Services up to the Fashion world. Massimiliano Frank, Chief Financial Officer of Mint, declares: “In recent years, our growth has always gone well over 30%, despite the fact that it was a particularly critical period from a socio-political point of view which saw the pandemic crisis and the war in Ukraine. All profits have always been reinvested in research, development and people more than doubling investments in the last 24 months. All this without affecting our financial position in the slightest”. Mint’s goals for 2023 are to consolidate operations in all the markets in which it already operates (Italy, France, Brazil and the UK) and to continue with international expansion: in fact, the start of operations in Germany and landing in the United States for next summer.

Salvatore Internullo, Chief Growth Officer of Mingt, adds: “We understood that a fundamental piece was missing for the completion of the ecosystem of every company, in every market and in every Industry. In fact, we are growing exponentially internationally in the main European countries such as Italy, France, England and Germany and overseas in Brazil and Mexico. During the next summer we will also land in the USA. Our mission is to allow anyone to govern advertising budgets quickly, efficiently and transparently”, explains Salvatore Internullo, Chief Growth Officer of Mint. To date, the company has more than 250 collaborators from 14 different countries and is made up of over 60% engineers and product designers, who daily update and update the software offered by Mint to meet market needs.