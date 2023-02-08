We have said it many times, but no one wins against the defense of legumes: a legume stew does not have to be a bomb that makes you feel heavy for hours. If you free them from bacon, sausages and other animals, and enrich them with vegetables, spices or aromatic herbs, it’s not like they turn into a salad, but they gain significantly in lightness.

To find formulas for stews without meat, it is not strictly necessary to go to modern vegan recipe books, because traditional Spanish cuisine has them. There is the Aragonese recao, the Sevillian chickpeas with spinach or the gypsy pot to prove it. The pot of mint that we bring today is a kind of very simplified version of the latter: the mint cousin plays the same refreshing role, and the presence of paprika makes us not miss the chorizo ​​at all. The recipe is adapted -with very few changes- from the book pouting, from the gastronomic critic Pepe Barrena, who in turn has borrowed it from the cook Silvia Meléndez, from the restaurant The pittance in Pedralba (Valencia).

Ingredients

½ kilo of white beans

250g onion

3-4 garlic cloves

1 teaspoon dried mint

fresh mint to serve

1 bay leaf

½ tablespoon of La Vera paprika

Olive oil

salt and black pepper

Preparation

Let the beans soak for 24 hours. Drain them and put them in a casserole. Cover them with cold water, add a bay leaf and a pinch of salt and simmer for 1.5 hours, or until the beans are tender. Add a splash of cold water if they look too dry during cooking. While the beans are cooking, cut the onion into julienne strips and finely chop the garlic. Heat a jet of oil in a skillet over medium low heat. Sauté the onion and garlic in said pan with a pinch of salt and pepper for about 15 minutes, stirring from time to time. When the onion is well poached, turn off the heat in the pan, add the paprika and sauté for a minute. Pour the sauce into the bean casserole along with the ground dry mint. Correct the salt and bring to a gentle, short boil for a couple of minutes, stirring the pan, so that the broth binds. Serve with some fresh mint leaves.

