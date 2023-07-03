Mint’s new global headquarters has opened in Milan: 1400 square meters completely dedicated to Advertising Resource Management, which shortly follows the start of operations of the company in Germany and the United States. CEO Andrea Pezzi explained how ARM is driving the evolution of Advertising and all the declinations of the Mint world: Enterprise, Advisory, Podcast and Academy. A real Mint Gallery” made guests discover how artificial intelligence and automation complete the management of advertising resources.

The structure of the new headquarters revolves around the four pillars of Mint, an acronym of the company name: Mankind, Impact, Nimble, Together. The philosophy is to put people at the center of the project and to empower their thinking, as expressed in the company pay-off: Empower Human Thinking. The office also includes an auditorium, a modern amphitheater with state-of-the-art powerhouses, designed to seat over 100 people and connect with the entire world. “What we have created is the tangible version of our corporate identity, the product and the great market change we represent. Mint is now a place to collaborate with customers, train and culture a market undergoing great change. This project has been designed to be replicable in all the countries where we are opening” says Pezzi.

During the evening, the Mint space became a digital theater with projections dedicated to the story of how artificial intelligence and automation in Mint have an impact on the advertising world. Andrea Pezzi has officially communicated the start of operations in the United States of America and Germany markets, two milestones that add to the openings in France and England at the end of 2022. This consolidates Mint’s positions in Europe and the USA opens, in addition to Brazil where the company already has an office in Sao Paulo.