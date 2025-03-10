Candies, desserts, gum, ice cream, creams, toothpaste, soaps … are just some of the elements in which we can find the Taste, smell or mint extract. This prenne herb has as a killing name ‘Mentha Spicata’ and belongs to the Lamináceas family, as explained from the Spanish Nutrition Foundation.

This same source indicates that it is usually used in gastronomy and perfumery for its intense and fresh aroma, explaining that the Romans already used it in the kitchen and the Arabs «They drank mint tea to increase their defenses against disease transmitting insectsand as aphrodisiac ».

It is a holder that, mint, has a common plant for its intake and, in this article, we focus on its presence as infusion or tea. We can find mint infusion both in any supermarket and in herbalisms, as well as in specialized stores in similar drinks.

In addition to its smell and flavor, Mint infusion has beneficial properties for our body, especially for the digestive system. Here are some of the best Properties and benefits of mint infusion:









Benefits of taking mint infusion

From the Pompadour website they collect that the mint has medicinal and nutritional properties, in addition to cosmetics. On the former indicate that «the European Agency (EMA) has scientifically found that mint oil has medicinal uses such as Relieve minor abdominal spasms, flatulence and abdominal painespecially in people suffering from irritable intestine syndrome (in over 8 years) ».

As for its infusion use, the same page attributes benefits such as improving the operation of the nervous system, reinforcing the immune system thanks to the fact that it is antiseptic, anti -inflammatory and antioxidant; help decongestion of respiratory paths, reduce appetite, improve Mentrual Discomfortstrengthen oral health for its antibacterial properties or even Prevent the appearance of some types of cancer such as colon, breast or lung, in addition to leukemia.

Since ‘better with health’ they point out that a study by the Semnan University (Iran), “despite having been tested with rodents, states that mint could improve the symptomatology and condition of people suffering from diabetes” and that it favors Liver functions.

Why take it every week?

As we have explained, mint infusion provides multiple benefits to our body, which becomes a reason more than enough to incorporate it into our weekly intake.

One of the most outstanding reasons is the ability of mint infusion to help our Digestive systemallowing us to better absorb nutrients but, it is good for us especially if we usually suffer from Gases, abdominal pain, diarrhea or constipation.

The aforementioned source also includes a study Published in BMC Complementary and Alternative Medicine in 2019 that indicated that «Mint is a safe and effective therapy to treat the irritable intestine syndrome». In addition, there is evidence that it can also help treat ulcers in the stomach. It should always be clear that this infusion, like others, never replace medical treatments or drugs that have been indicated.

Another application of this preparation is that it helps us lose weight thanks to the smell of mint It is suppressor of appetite, As explained by ‘Better with Health’, «since olfactory stimuli also reach the hypothalamus, controlling the feeling of hunger. This is stated investigation carried out by the University of Liverpool (United Kingdom) and this study from Baylor College of Medicine (Houston, United States) ».

On the other hand, the mint and, therefore, its infusion, It is relaxing, Which can help us reduce nerves or stress to some extent, thanks to its components with soothing and sedative actions.

Contraindications

It should be added that, although mint consumption is safe, some contraindications may occur If consumed in excessboth in the form of infusion and added at meals.

Abusing this infusion could cause increased urination and therefore insomnia in the need to interrupt the dream to go to the bathroom, in addition to the deposition of soft or nausea stool. Finallyit is not recommended Its intake for children under 2 years.