The Belarusian authorities are ready to defend their interests in court in connection with the incident with the Ryanair aircraft, as well as seek compensation. This was announced on Saturday, June 5, by the Prime Minister of the Republic Roman Golovchenko in an interview with the TV channel “Belarus 1“.

“We are confident that we are right and are ready to defend our interests in court. I believe we will be able to obtain compensation for all the damage caused to us, ”Golovchenko said.

According to him, the aviation authorities of Belarus from the very beginning appealed to all parties involved with a request to provide objective control data. Until now, Minsk has not received a single such document.

“All data of objective control from the Belarusian side were immediately sent through the established channels to the International Civil Aviation Organization. [ИКАО] and a number of other European structures involved in aviation security, ”Golovchenko concluded.

On May 23, Ryanair’s liner made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. On board the liner was the former editor-in-chief of the Nexta Telegram channel recognized in Belarus as extremist, Roman Protasevich. After the plane landed, the blogger and his companion, Russian woman Sofia Sapega, were detained.

On May 26, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko revealed the details of the incident. He clarified that the measures to land the plane were taken in accordance with the threat. In addition, the pilots themselves decided to land in Minsk. The Belarusian authorities admitted that they would demand compensation for the costs incurred as a result of the measures taken.

On June 4, the European Union officially banned all Belarusian air carriers from using their airspace. The statement noted that the EU countries should now refuse Belarusian airliners permission to land, as well as take off from their territory.

On the same day, the head of the European Council Charles Michel said that personal sanctions against individuals and legal entities of the republic would soon follow. He specified that “the EU keeps its word.” Golovchenko noted on June 5 that Minsk has already prepared responses to possible sanctions, which will likely affect sectors of the country’s economy. According to him, Belarus still hopes that the West will come to its senses and abandon restrictions.