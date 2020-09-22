In Minsk, a man was sentenced to five years in a colony, who was found guilty of death of one of the founders of the group “Lyapis Trubetskoy” Ruslan Vladyko, and was convicted under the article on causing death by negligence.

According to Euroradio, Vladyko’s relatives are not happy with the verdict, they believe that there were several who attacked the musician.

Let us remind you that the guitarist of “Lyapisov” was found beaten up near one of the bars in Minsk last summer. He passed away after a six-month coma. Ruslan Vladyko underwent several operations, but it was not possible to save him – he died on January 19, 2020.

The musician was admitted to the hospital with multiple injuries, including fractures of the skull bones. Several people were detained in the case of his beating, but one was under investigation, who confessed that he and Vladyko had a “drunken conflict” and that he hit the musician once, after which the latter fell.

As previously reported by “FACTS”, in the annexed Crimea in the hospital Russian DJ Sergei Babin died, who received a head injury after one of the concerts.

