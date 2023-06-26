The KGB of Belarus announced that the West was preparing militants for an armed invasion of the country

Western countries are preparing terrorists for an armed invasion of the territory of Belarus, said Konstantin Bychek, deputy head of the investigative department of the state security committee of the republic. He made this statement in broadcast TV channel “Belarus 1”.

According to the official, the KGB is ready for terrorist manifestations. On behalf of the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko, appropriate measures are being taken.

Fugitive terrorists and the collective West standing behind them have no chance Konstantin Bychek Deputy Head of the Investigation Department of the State Security Committee of Belarus

Bychek also stressed that Minsk has every opportunity to neutralize the threat in a timely manner. It is specified that the training of terrorists is carried out on the basis of special forces, including the Grom military unit in Poland, the Lithuanian Riflemen’s Union, and the SBU in Ukraine. Then the militants prepare terrorist attacks and develop plans for an invasion of the republic, he added.

Weapons from Ukraine

In April, Alexander Lukashenko complained about the flow of weapons that comes to the republic from Ukraine.

Just a stream of weapons from Ukraine went to Russia, through Russia to us. Our border with Ukraine is tightly closed. Weapons went through Bryansk and other regions Alexander Lukashenko President of Belarus

He also stressed that a terrorist who entered the republic through Russia was detained in Belarus. He was allegedly intended to be taken out of the country.

Opposition

In June, The Times wrote that citizens of Belarus who were forced to leave the country and want to return to the republic to overthrow Lukashenka were already undergoing combat training in Poland.

It is clarified that we are talking about hundreds of people. The trainings are organized by members of the BYPOL organization, created by the Belarusian security forces who quit after the 2020 protests, the meetings are held in Poznan. According to the head of BYPOL Alexander Azarov, some groups have been studying for several months.

As The Times notes, BYPOL has already claimed responsibility for sabotage on Belarusian railways in 2022, as well as an attack on a Russian A-50 aircraft at the Machulishchi airbase (Minsk region) in February 2023.

The British newspaper The Sunday Times also reported that Belarusian militants planning to participate in an armed attempt at an uprising against the Belarusian president are undergoing combat training in Poland.

According to the newspaper, several hundred Belarusians are undergoing special training at training centers in Poznan. The organizers are groups of former Belarusian intelligence officers who left the country after the 2020 presidential election.

A militant with the call sign Grandfather told the newspaper that they “tried to go peacefully”, but “the state never finds its freedom without bloodshed.”

Assassination attempt on Lukashenka

In February, Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview with TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov that unknown people wanted to kill him and had already begun to plot an assassination attempt.

Solovyov asked the politician a question about attempts to physically eliminate him. In response, Lukashenka assured that they were trying to kill him “right now.” “Even you are sitting next to me now and don’t know it,” he turned to the journalist.

He did not provide details and evidence of the impending conspiracy, promising to provide them in a month. At the same time, the Belarusian leader added that his children are also under threat.