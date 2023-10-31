Lukashenko: Minsk raised the issue of compensation due to the delay in the launch of the BelNPP

Minsk raised the issue of compensation to Moscow due to the postponement of the commissioning of the Belarusian Nuclear Power Plant (BNPP). President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated this, quoting him BelTA.

“According to the agreement, we raised the issue of compensation with them. There is no need to hide this. There was nothing extraordinary there,” he said. The Belarusian leader clarified that the Russian side bears responsibility for violating the deadlines for commissioning the station.

According to him, Russia has offered options for the price of fresh nuclear fuel (it will be the same as for stations in the Russian Federation), as well as for a warranty period of five years. Lukashenko asked officials whether this satisfied the Belarusian side, noting that the republic has enough electricity, but there is an agreement.

In March, it was reported that the government of Belarus ordered the signing of a protocol with Russia on a loan for the construction of a nuclear power plant. Russia had to agree on a draft protocol in an intergovernmental agreement on a loan for the construction of the BelNPP.