Minsk might impose sanctions in opposition to EU leaders in response to restrictive measures in opposition to Alexander Lukashenko, a response to the steps of the European Union shall be ready within the coming days. This was introduced to Izvestia within the Home of Representatives of Belarus … They clarified that the reply may be both mirrored or asymmetrical … The nation want to keep away from the sanctions race with the EU, the parliament of the republic specified, but it surely won’t go away doable measures unanswered. On September 7, native media introduced the disappearance of a number of members of the Presidium of the Opposition Coordination Council (CC). Nevertheless, the Ministry of Inner Affairs doesn’t have knowledge on the detention and whereabouts of the CC representatives.

A watch for an eye fixed

On September 7, the German Overseas Ministry introduced that the EU is contemplating the potential of introducing private sanctions in opposition to President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko … The chief of the republic, together with 29 different officers of the republic, has already come below the sanctions of particular person EU members (Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia). Specifically, restrictions had been launched in opposition to the top of the CEC Lidiya Yermoshina and the Minister of Inner Affairs Yuri Karaev.

On August 31, the Overseas Ministry of Belarus promised to provide an uneven reply to this measure of the Baltic neighbors … September 2, head of the diplomatic division Vladimir Makei stated that the checklist of those that fell below the restrictions wouldn’t be printed, however pressured that the checklist was prepared, it included “a ample variety of individuals from the three Baltic states” … On the identical time, he recalled that Russia and Belarus, inside the framework of the Union State, have a single checklist of individuals prohibited from getting into. This, in response to the top of the ministry, “ought to make them [эти страны] to a sure extent to assume. “

Chairman of the Central Election Fee of Belarus Lidiya Yermoshina Photograph: RIA Novosti / Ramil Sitdikov

On September 7, Reuters, citing sources within the EU, reported that Brussels additionally intends to impose sanctions in opposition to 31 Belarusian politicians. The precise checklist shall be introduced by the center of the month, it should embody “high-ranking officers liable for elections, violence and repression,” the supply stated.

Minsk will put together retaliatory measures in opposition to the European Union if Brussels decides to impose restrictions in opposition to Belarus. Andrei Savinykh, head of the worldwide committee of the republic’s home of representatives, informed Izvestia about this.

– We oppose sanctions, contemplating them a rudiment of the twentieth century, a remnant of bloc considering. However alternatively, there may be the precept of reciprocity, we reserve the appropriate to provide a symmetrical and even asymmetrical reply, the choice shall be made within the coming days, the deputy assured.

To the clarifying query of Izvestia, Does this imply that Minsk is contemplating the potential of imposing sanctions in opposition to the leaders of the EU international locations, which is able to impose restrictions on the Belarusian president, the parliamentarian replied: “The precept of a symmetrical response implies such a measure as nicely”.

In the meantime quickly the Belarusian chief is to pay a go to to Russia. The precise date of the talks with Vladimir Putin has not but been disclosed. Press Secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov stated on September 7 that the assembly is anticipated within the coming days … The Russian Embassy in Minsk and the Belarusian diplomatic mission in Russia informed Izvestia that that they had no data on the date of the go to.

Minister of Inner Affairs of Belarus Yuri Karaev Photograph: TASS / Natalia Fedosenko

One of many key matters of the presidents’ talks would be the additional integration of the Union State , believes the Belarusian political scientist Aleksey Dzermant. Based on him, the assembly of the 2 leaders will deal with financial points – the potential of switching to a single forex inside the union, in addition to tax maneuver.

– Nevertheless it can’t be dominated out that the Belarusian facet can even make statements about assist for Russia’s overseas coverage. Symbolic gestures from Belarus are doable, for instance, the popularity of Crimea as Russian. Nevertheless, such a step may deprive Minsk of the standing of a negotiating platform for Donbass and complicate relations with Kiev, the political scientist defined to Izvestia.

A month on debt

On the eve of Alexander Lukashenko’s go to to Moscow, the international locations reached an settlement in precept on compensation of fuel debt … Belarus can contribute your complete quantity throughout September, stated Russian Power Minister Alexander Novak. Disputes on this difficulty with the Belarusian facet have been happening because the spring of 2020.

In early April, the Minister of Power of Belarus Viktor Karankevich introduced {that a} request had been despatched to Gazprom to scale back the worth “in opposition to the backdrop of a worldwide decline in demand for vitality assets.” On the identical time, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko stated: making an allowance for logistics, Russian fuel ought to value from $ 40 to $ 45 as a substitute of the requested $ 127.

On the finish of Might, the top of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, stated that Minsk had collected a debt of $ 165.57 million because the starting of this 12 months. Based on Interfax sources on the finish of July, the debt of the Belarusian facet had grown to $ 273 million.

On the territory of the Mozyr fuel storage facility within the Gomel area Photograph: RIA Novosti / Ivan Rudnev

In response to this, the Ministry of Power of Belarus declared that there was no debt to Russia. Based on the division, the 2 international locations have disagreements “on the willpower of the price of the equipped pure fuel, making an allowance for its calorific worth.” Belarus yearly imports from the Russian Federation about 20 billion cubic meters. m of fuel.

As well as, Alexander Novak introduced the beginning of figuring out a proposal to switch oil flows from Lithuanian ports to Russian ones, their quantity is estimated at 3-4 million tons.

The Russian embassy additionally informed Izvestia that preparations for the Discussion board of Areas are in full swing: a gathering of senators of the higher chambers of the parliament of Russia and Belarus shall be held on the finish of September.

“The Russian delegation on the discussion board will historically be headed by Speaker of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko,” Konstantin Kosachev, head of the Federation Council committee on worldwide affairs, informed Izvestia.

“Communication”

In the meantime, Based on native media studies, on September 7 at 10 am within the middle of Minsk, one of many opposition leaders, a member of the Presidium of the Coordination Council (COP) Maria Kolesnikova was kidnapped … Unidentified individuals drove as much as her in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and took with them, reports TUT.by citing an eyewitness. As of six within the night, Kolesnikova didn’t get in contact.

Additionally, in response to media studies, different members of the Constitutional Court docket Presidium – Govt Secretary of the Council Ivan Kravtsov and Press Secretary Anton Rodnenkov – don’t reply calls. … Earlier, different representatives of the Constitutional Court docket acknowledged that they had been compelled to go away Belarus. Specifically, the ex-Minister of Tradition, the dismissed director of the Kupalovsky Theater, Pavel Latushko, stated that resulting from threats he left for Poland.

On the night of September 7, member of the Presidium of the Constitutional Court docket Maxim Znak acknowledged that the presidium would refuse to satisfy stay and would switch the discussions to a non-public Telegram chat.

Headquarters Coordinator of Victor Babariko Maria Kolesnikova Photograph: Tut.By through REUTERS

Based on political scientist Vladimir Yevseyev, the purpose of the republic’s authorities is to push apart representatives of the opposition, whereas not utilizing harsh measures in opposition to them, together with legal prosecution.

“Minsk doesn’t wish to create pointless issues with the West, due to this fact it merely expels the opposition overseas, thereby depriving the protest wave of leaders inside the nation,” the professional defined to Izvestia.