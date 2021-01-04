Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak said that Moscow and Minsk could conclude an agreement on the redirection of a part of Belarus’ exports from Lithuania to Russian ports. According to RBK-TV, this could happen as early as 2021.

At the moment, the parties are discussing the export of Belarusian oil products through the infrastructure of the Russian Federation. The possible export volume is estimated at 4-6 million tons. Negotiations are going on at the level of the main transport departments of both countries.

Earlier, the head of the Republic of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, stated that as a response to the sanctions of the Baltic countries, Belarus would stop using their ports for transshipment of export cargo. They can be sent through Primorsk, St. Petersburg, Ust-Luga.