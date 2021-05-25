Belarus has invited representatives of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (ESAO) and the EU and US aviation authorities to investigate the incident with the Ryanair aircraft. This was reported by the Ukrainian portal “Strana.ua” with reference to the department of the Ministry of Transport of the republic.

As noted in Minsk, the parties were invited to study the circumstances of the landing of the liner.

On May 24, Belarus announced its readiness to cooperate with these departments in the investigation of the circumstances of the incident. However, on the same day, Europe made a political decision to ban Belarusian airlines from flying to the EU, European air carriers were advised to fly around Belarus.

On May 23, the Ryanair airliner made an emergency landing in Minsk due to a message about mining, which was not subsequently confirmed. Also, a recording of the conversation between the pilot of the aircraft and the Belarusian air traffic controller appeared on the Web, according to which the controller advised the board to land “for safety reasons”. A MiG-29 fighter was raised to accompany the plane that had urgently landed in Minsk.

On board the liner was the founder of the NEXTA Telegram channel recognized in Belarus as extremist, Roman Protasevich. After the ship landed, he was detained, and the Investigative Committee of the Republic opened a criminal case over reports of false mining of the plane.

The incident was condemned by the Western countries, some of them banned their airlines from flying in the airspace of Belarus, and also called on the authorities of the republic to release Protasevich. On May 24, at the EU summit, a political decision was made to ban Belarusian airlines from flying to the EU.