Minsk demanded that Kyiv conduct an investigation over a missile that fell in Belarus

Minsk demanded that Kyiv conduct an investigation over a Ukrainian S-300 missile that fell on the territory of Belarus. This was stated by the press secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz, reports RIA News.

“We demanded that the Ukrainian side conduct a thorough investigation of all the circumstances of the launch of this missile, and hold those responsible to account,” he said.

The Belarusian side also called on Kyiv to take “exhaustive measures” to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future, which could lead to catastrophic consequences. According to Glaz, during the meeting with the Ambassador of Ukraine at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, there was no talk of declaring Ukrainian diplomats persona non grata.

Earlier, the Foreign Ministry of Belarus summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Igor Kizim after an incident with a rocket falling near the city of Ivanovo in the Brest region. The Foreign Ministry noted that he was strongly protested. The fall of the shell became known on Thursday, December 29. It was recorded from 10:00 to 11:00 local time. The Ministry of Defense of the Republic stated that the fallen missile was shot down by the country’s air defense system.