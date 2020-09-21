In Belarus, the court refused to release one of the leaders of the opposition movement, Maria Kolesnikova, from arrest. The trial was short, but not without a scandal.

Since September 9, Kolesnikova has been in a pre-trial detention center in Minsk after refused to participate in the forced cross-border movement. On September 21, Kolesnikova’s defenders tried to challenge the arrest, but to no avail.

As reported tut.by, the arrested woman was not brought to court, instead a video session was organized. As soon as Maria appeared on the screen and painted her trademark “heart” with her hands, the audience burst into applause.

Ambassadors of Austria, Romania, Latvia, the Netherlands, France, representatives of the EU office in Belarus and British diplomats came to support Kolesnikova and her family. In total, several dozen people gathered in the hall.

The judge was unhappy with the audience’s reaction. “Don’t you understand that you are breaking the order“, – she was violently indignant, and after that she read out the decision monotonously. The complaint of Kolesnikova’s defenders was rejected, Maria will remain in custody.

We will remind, Kolesnikova was taken into custody until November 8. An opposition spokeswoman is accused of publicly calling for a seizure of power.

Photo charter97.org, tut.by

