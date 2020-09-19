The participation of the former candidate for the presidency of Belarus Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in the meeting of the EU Foreign Ministers will mean open interference in the internal affairs of the republic. This was announced on Saturday, September 19 “RIA News” Press Secretary of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry Anatoly Glaz.

“This, of course, could be funny and curious, if it were not so sad. In fact, it is quite obvious that such actions, if any, are impudent and open interference in the internal affairs of our country and complete disrespect for its citizens, ”he told the agency.

Glaz emphasized that after such actions, no one will need to prove that a course is currently being implemented “to undermine the sovereignty” of Belarus. In addition, he added that the principled position of Minsk on this topic was communicated to the EU representative in the republic.

Earlier, Tikhanovskaya’s press secretary Anna Krasulina told the agency that the opposition ex-candidate will speak on September 21 at a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

Earlier, on September 17, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling for freezing any transfers of funds to Minsk and stopping the issuance of loans by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The resolution also contains calls for the national ice hockey sports federations to withdraw the decision to hold the World Ice Hockey Championship in Belarus in 2021, allegedly due to human rights violations in the republic. 532 MEPs (75%) voted for the resolution on Belarus.

The presidential elections in Belarus were held on August 9. From that moment on, protests by the opposition, disagreeing with the results, have continued in the country. According to the CEC, Alexander Lukashenko won with 80.1% of the vote.

Opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya refused to acknowledge the election results and called on the international community to support the demonstrators. The EU and the USA considered Lukashenko illegitimate. Until September 24, European countries plan to impose sanctions against Minsk.