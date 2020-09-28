Belarus calls for an end to the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh and declares its readiness to provide any assistance for a peaceful resolution of the situation. This is stated in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the republic, published on Monday, September 28.

“We not only call on, but also sincerely ask both partners, important for us, Azerbaijan and Armenia, to stop hostilities, abandon the use of weapons and find ways to peacefully resolve the situation, including within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group. We confirm our readiness to provide any necessary assistance in promoting the dialogue of the parties in this and other formats acceptable to them, ” statement…

The diplomats noted that the main thing at the moment is to avoid new casualties and to make every effort to maintain peace and tranquility in the region.

Earlier on the same day, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko said that Moscow calls on all external and internal players to show maximum restraint on the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.

In addition, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service, Sergei Naryshkin, noted that the escalation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh is regrettable, and the Kremlin called for a political solution to the differences that arose in the region.

Armenian Ambassador to Moscow Vardan Toganyan also noted that the only correct solution for the parties to the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh can be negotiations, writes “Gazeta.ru”…

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced on September 27 that the Azerbaijani Armed Forces had initiated an attack on Nagorno-Karabakh. In response, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense stated that the Armenian Armed Forces fired on settlements on the line of contact in Karabakh.

The conflict in Karabakh began in February 1988, when the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its secession from the Azerbaijan SSR. During the armed confrontation in 1992-1994, Baku lost control over the region and seven adjacent districts.