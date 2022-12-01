The head of the Ministry of Defense of Belarus Khrenin: the country does not expect that tomorrow a war will start against it

The countries neighboring Belarus are actively militarizing, but Minsk does not expect that a war will start against the state in the near future. This was announced by Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin after a meeting of representatives of the power bloc with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko. His words lead BelTA.

“I don’t want anyone to be afraid that a war will start tomorrow. And the president emphasized in his report: there is no direct preparation for war, ”Khrenin reassured.

The Minister noted that the security agencies of Belarus should respond to the actions of their neighbors and, above all, prepare the country’s armed forces for defense. The republic itself, according to him, does not plan to attack anyone. “We want to live independently on our territory, make decisions, respect our sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity,” Khrenin assured.

Earlier, Alexander Lukashenko said that Minsk manages to restrain its potential adversary from using military force. The President noted that the power bloc of the republic should in no case miss the signs pointing to the impending aggression against the country.