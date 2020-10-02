The process of re-accreditation of foreign media in Belarus will begin on October 5, until that time foreign journalists will not be able to cover the protests in the country. This was reported on Friday, October 2 press service Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic.

“In connection with the adoption of the new regulation, the validity of previously issued accreditation cards is officially terminated from October 2. From Monday, October 5, the commission on accreditation of journalists of foreign media of the Belarusian Foreign Ministry will start working in a new composition, ”the statement says.

According to Art. 34 law republic “On the Mass Media”, a journalist in Belarus has the right to be present in areas of armed conflict or emergency situations, at public events, as well as in places of other socially important events and transmit information from there.

Moreover, in paragraph 4 of Art. 35 of this law states that a representative of a foreign media outlet has no right to fulfill his duties as a journalist without accreditation.

Earlier that day, the Belarusian Foreign Ministry announced the entry into force of a new edition of the regulation on the accreditation procedure for foreign media journalists; the previously issued accreditation cards will expire on October 2. The department noted that a number of new norms of the document are aimed at simplifying and facilitating the procedure for obtaining accreditation.

During the mass protests that have continued in Belarus since August 9, journalists from both local and foreign media have been repeatedly detained in the republic. August 9 agencySputnik Belarus “ reported the arrest and beating of her correspondent Yevgeny Oleinik when he was returning from work in Minsk.

At the same time, employees of the Dozhd TV channel were detained – journalists Vasily Polonsky and Vladimir Romensky, as well as cameraman Nikolai Antipov.

On August 10, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that many of the Russian journalists detained in Belarus had requested accreditation from Minsk in advance and in accordance with all the rules, but they were refused.