An ancient labyrinth from the myths about the Minotaur was discovered on the island of Crete

An ancient labyrinth was accidentally discovered on the Greek island of Crete, which resembles the labyrinth of the Minotaur from myths. About it reports IFL Science.

According to the Greek Ministry of Culture, this is the first labyrinth found in Crete. Presumably, the structure was built between 2000 and 1700 BC by representatives of the Minoan civilization. The labyrinth consists of eight concentric circles, the thickness of the walls reaches one and a half meters, and the height in individual sections is 1.7 meters. The construction area is 1.8 thousand square meters. The labyrinth is divided into four sections by radial walls, with small passages connecting the different parts.

The labyrinth was discovered at an altitude of 494 meters, on the top of Papura Hill. There they were going to install radars for the new airport being built in the city of Castelli. However, now excavations will continue on the hill, and a new point will be found for the radars.

Related materials:

The Minoans, whose civilization flourished during the Bronze Age, are known for their complex writing system and phenomenal architecture for their time. Archaeologists believe that the labyrinth was built at the same time as the most famous palaces on the island. However, it was most likely used for religious and ceremonial purposes, since many animal bones were found inside. The labyrinth reminded many of the legend of the Minotaur and Theseus, which takes place in Crete, but the location of the building and other details do not coincide with those described in the legend. According to history, the home of the Minotaur was located underground in the city of Knossos.

Earlier it was reported that a 16-ton sarcophagus filled with treasures was found in the mausoleum of Emperor Shi Huang. Presumably, the sarcophagus belonged to the legendary son of the first emperor of China.