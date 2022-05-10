Minors, Terres des Hommes: “Prevent and protect the minor from hate speechlibel and dangerous online challenges “

Among the proposals launched by Terre des Hommes there is “that territorial jurisdiction is identified in a certain way, without having to resort to additional criteria. Above all, it is necessary prevent and protect the child from increasing forms of violence, ensuring a rapid handling of his report that allows a timely removal of the illegal content “.

According to Terres des Hommes it is necessary to establish an Authority for the Guarantees of Telematic Networks “which has residual competence with respect to the Authorities currently existing and therefore takes care of the correctness of telematic communications with precise guidelines, being able to make that balancing judgment necessary in cases of hate speech And libel“.

L’ Authority “it would be fundamental, among other things, as it would impose certain times for removal (maximum 48h) even in cases of dangerous online challenges, fake news defamatory and / or dangerous and more. Administrative sanctions could be envisaged in case of non-compliance and could, moreover, speak with the social network“. During the conference it was explained how to change the legislation for the application of each proposal presented.

Minister Elena Bonetti, Carla Garlatti, Guarantor Authority for children and adolescents, Donatella Vergari, president of Terre des Hommes, opened the proceedings. Many guests: the ladies Paolo Siani And Vincenzo Spadafora. Event moderator Beppe Severgnini. Among the interventions also the video testimony of Ramon Majthe voice of a father who lost his son in a lethal challenge on YouTube.

