Moroccan children sleep on shelves inside an industrial warehouse in Tarajal, Ceuta, last Tuesday.

Karim gags while taking the video call. He has just entered the bathroom of the Ceuta industrial warehouse where the authorities have concentrated the children that Morocco pushed to its border. It shows two clogged toilets with black water and masks and a flooded floor littered with excrement. The toilets do not work and almost 800 children and adolescents have spent days relieving themselves where they could. During the tour that the 17-year-old Moroccan shows with his camera, dozens of children are seen lying on the ground, dozing under a thin blanket or eating sandwiches. Karim (the name is fictitious to protect his identity) entered swimming last Monday. He says he wanted to get to Europe, but ended up sleeping on the street and, days later, on that ship. After a few hours in there he sent a WhatsApp that read: “I want to get out of here.”

Children are the protagonists of the crisis that broke out in Ceuta when, on Monday and Tuesday, the city received an express exodus of some 9,000 people. Moroccan gendarmes looked the other way as 2,000 or 3,000 children and adolescents jumped into the sea to cross one of the most unequal borders in the world. They came out of the water scared, shivering with cold. Those who were not returned as they stepped onto the shore found themselves alone in the chaos. All the figures for this crisis are approximate, because there was a moment between Monday and Tuesday that stopped counting. They came to enter up to 90 people per minute, according to data managed by the Spanish security forces.

The management of this border crisis has left a trail of public complaints that point to rights violations that have been committed against children. Despite the fact that the Minister of the Interior, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, guaranteed that it would not be done, the minors have also been returned hot to their country. It has been captured by the cameras of the dozens of photographers and journalists deployed in the city and several soldiers who were acting on the beach have recognized it in EL PAÍS. The hot returns or rejections at the border, as the authorities call them, were supported by the Constitutional Court last November, but the court of guarantees marked some red lines. Among them, the impossibility of expelling minors in this express way. “It will be necessary to investigate what has been done these days at the border with the returns of possible minors and also adults”, maintains Marina Pérez, head of the Andalusia Acoge Federation delegation in Ceuta.

The returns of minors have even been made from the El Tarajal warehouse where they waited to be reviewed, according to Cadena SER reported on Thursday. “Removing someone from the ship, be it a child or an adult, is not even a hot return, it is directly illegal,” says the lawyer specialized in Immigration, José Luis Candela.

Reduan, a 14-year-old boy, assured SER and EL PAÍS that he was one of those returned. The boy, who has a brother who lived in Ceuta, swam across the El Tarajal breakwater on Monday and, according to his account, they transferred him to the ship. “On Tuesday they took me out of there and sent me back to the border,” he says. It was not even a voluntary return, because the day after returning to Morocco the boy threw himself into the water again and appeared on the shore barefoot and with his Barça uniform soaked. This time, a soldier noticed how small he was and set him “free,” he said. The last time EL PAÍS saw Reduan, on Friday afternoon, he was back on the ship. It emerged from a gap between the walls of two warehouses and fled the enclosure with two other children and a cupcake in hand. “I feel humiliated here,” he said.

Spanish soldiers carry a migrant on El Tarajal beach, near the border between Spain and Morocco, last Wednesday. Marcos Moreno

Spain was already reprimanded in 2019 by the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child for hotly returning a minor who jumped the Melilla fence in 2014. “Community directives consider minors as a vulnerable group that is subject to the principle of non-refoulement ”, explains the lawyer Rodríguez Candela. “Our immigration law is very clear in establishing that when a person whose minority of age may be doubtful is detected, the first thing to do is protect him,” the lawyer maintains.

About a week after the order launched by Morocco, there are about 800 children identified and in the custody of the authorities. Some 300 are still in the shed that Karim shows with his camera and that only yesterday, after six days since the beginning of the chaos, received enough folding beds to protect the kids from the ground.

Another almost 500 children, who have already been reported by the Police and have been tested for covid, have begun to settle in an emergency barracks camp and a sports center, where a program of activities for the housed will be launched. Conditions remain unsuitable, according to associations on the ground. The Government Delegation, which has coordinated the actions together with the Government of the autonomous city, has not responded to calls from EL PAÍS. Local government sources have pointed out the difficulty of such a small city to respond to an emergency of this caliber.

The arrival of thousands of children has left a legion of desperate mothers and fathers on the other side of the fence. The city government has received more than 4,400 calls from families who want to know something about their children, and the Red Cross is going to set up another phone line. Regrouping the largest number of children with their own is a priority for local and national authorities, but throughout this week none has been able to explain the protocol they are following to do so within the legal channels already established. Despite the lack of instructions, police sources claim that some 100 children have been returned to their families waiting on the Moroccan side of the border.

05/18/21 Tanks on the Tarajal beach in Ceuta. MARCOS MORENO Marcos Moreno

But not all are coming back. In the street there are still dozens of kids living as ghosts to avoid the police raids. After three days without showing signs of life, 16-year-old Maruan dials his mother’s number. The boy, with the belt buckle of a Moroccan gendarme stamped on his face, tells him that he is in Ceuta, that he is fine. “Come back, son,” she asks him after questioning him. “Do you eat well? Are you warm? Do you sleep well?” Maruan, who sleeps in the port of Ceuta, lies and tells everyone yes. He says goodbye to his mother, warning that he will not return. His friends from the neighborhood, shantytown children who listen to the conversation at his side, are with him: “We’re going to Europe.” It is a gigantic challenge for a tiny city, without infrastructure, which acts as a European border on the African continent.

The Ceuta crisis is historic, but once again Spain did not have a plan. The Ministry of Social Rights has rushed to organize a distribution among the communities of the more than 200 children that Ceuta already protected and thus give the city a break. It will allocate five million euros to compensate them and hopes to close a deal next week. The regions that should receive the most, according to the criteria of the ministry that takes into account the population or children already taken in, barely have to take over 20 new places. They are Madrid and Galicia, who have accepted, but not without showing doubts and objections.

All the sources consulted see the initiative as a good first step, but acknowledge that it is still a patch. This distribution does not solve the problem in Ceuta. “The whole of Spain is a border and this reality must be taken into account when designing our public policies,” says Catalina Perazzo, director of Childhood Policies at Save the Children. “What happened in Ceuta has been extraordinary, historic, but every surge in arrivals cannot continue to take us by surprise. It happens to us every summer, ”he warns.

For years Spain has needed to review its model of care for migrant minors and avoid that the communities of entry are the ones that end up assuming a disproportionate number of minors in relation to the rest of the autonomous regions. The problem explodes in every crisis. And in Ceuta and Melilla it was always a vindication. Now it is happening in the Canary Islands that, with the rebound of cayucos in 2020, 2,700 children were suddenly protected. But Andalusia already experienced it in 2018 when it received a historical number of minors on its coasts. Once again, the lack of a plan and agreements to distribute the guardianships in a more balanced way led to intense negotiations that ended in fiasco. At that time there were 11,000 children and adolescents in reception centers throughout Spain, concentrated in a handful of territories; but, as now, the communities barely promised to take on a couple of hundred.