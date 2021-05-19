After swimming across the borders of Tarajal or Benzú, a new face or cross awaits them: purgatory or hell. This is not an exaggeration. For those over 18 years of age, purgatory is in the streets of Ceuta, the abandoned houses in the neighborhoods, the old Los Rosales prison or the roofs of the electricity booths (yes, they even sleep there), where they wander without finding the right the future they had been promised on the other side of the border.

Hell is in the Tarajal polygon, deserted at one in the morning, except for the presence of the military and the National Police vans. The state of the streets deteriorates as you progress through the labyrinth of ships. But it is at the end of the journey where the underworld is. Trash accumulates on the ground, especially on the sidewalks. A Red Cross volunteer is standing right at the entrance, as if to imply that he has a job there. Say hello, no more. Nobody wants to talk too much, after all.

At the door of the last nave, four sub-Saharan women are lying on the sidewalk, covered with red blankets provided by a volunteer. One of them sleeps in a hammock on the beach that looks like an oasis in the desert. The other three, in the open, using as pillows the diaper packages of the two accompanying babies.

The night in Ceuta has left magánes like these. / Fernando Torres

Mariama (32) cradles in her arms a girl who has caught the dream well. He says they swam across the border three days ago. It is difficult to understand them, the language is another barrier. They ask for a charger for the mobile. And that we intercede with the police to let them “enter” the ship, like someone looking for a VIP pass to climb a rung in hell. “That is a matter for the vigilantes, ask them,” politely dispatches one of the agents of the Police Intervention Unit (UIP) displaced from Malaga to help control the situation.

The guards belong to the private security company Eulen and have been hired by the authorities, although it is impossible to get them out by whom. Education is not lacking, but language, in this case, is of little use to them. As if they were robots, they refuse to speak at all times with journalists and dedicate themselves to their mission: to control and pound on the two half-broken doors of a blue ship that houses young people who may be minors, the so-called menas, waiting to pass the protocol against Covid-19 and osseometric tests (in the hospital) to determine his age. If they test positive, they are isolated. If the result is negative, they will go to the La Esperanza center, supervised by the Autonomous City.

The guards refuse to speak at all times with journalists and are dedicated to their mission: to control and pound on the two half-broken doors of a blue ship that houses young people who may be minors



It is almost two in the morning and inside the ship the atmosphere is frantic. They run, they fight among themselves, they go to the door, they walk away when the guard bangs on the metal sheet … “Have you been able to shower at least these days?” Asks a journalist, concerned about her condition. Before they respond, they push them away again.

But the door is broken enough to reveal, at least partially, what is going on inside. In the last corner of the last warehouse in the last corner of the polygon there is a metal shelf three meters high and 50 centimeters wide that must have belonged to the old commercial warehouse. Where once merchandise was stacked, today kids are stacked. There are a dozen young people lying in that kind of hive. You even take the risk of falling and sleep on the highest shelf. When they see the journalists, they are revolutionized. “Mask, mask,” asks one of them. “Tobacco,” claims another. The vigilante hastily drinks a red bull before hitting the plate again.