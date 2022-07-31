Colombian President Iván Duque and Defense Minister Diego Molano at a military ceremony in Bogotá on July 22, 2022. DANIEL MUNOZ (AFP)

One of the fateful balances of the last four years in Colombia is that of the murdered social leaders and of the minors recruited by armed groups and, moreover, killed in bombardments by the public force. The death of eight teenagers in 2019, during an airstrike against FARC dissidents in Caquetá, cost President Iván Duque one of his first political crises in the security sector. The then Minister of Defense, Guillermo Botero, resigned the day before a motion of censure when the opposition denounced that he had hidden information about those deaths.

But the bombardment with minors in the middle did not stop. In a country where the dead follow one another and accumulate every day, the name of Yeimi Sofía Vega may not arouse an immediate memory among Colombians. His, however, represents that phenomenon that grew and ran through this administration. Vega, 15, was one of the dead in another air attack by the Military Forces, this time in Calamar, Guaviare, on March 2, 2021.

Her mother, Amparo Merchán, said that her daughter had disappeared two years ago and, hearing her name among the dead, she ran to claim the body. “I’m claiming my 15-year-old girl, I don’t know why they deny that there are underage children, don’t hide it, accept reality,” she told local media through tears.

A reality similar to that which occurred in Chocó. On September 16, 2021, a new bombardment, this time against the ELN’s Western War front in the jungle of Litoral de San Juan, left another 4 children between 13 and 17 years old dead.

Minors in Colombia, especially peasants, are at the crossroads between the illicit recruitment of illegal armed groups and the bombings of the public force, has denounced the Coalition against the involvement of boys, girls and young people in the armed conflict in Colombia (Coalico ).

A report from the Institute of Legal Medicine delivered to congressman Iván Cepeda indicated that “in at least 12 of 31 documented bombings carried out by the Armed Forces, 29 children and adolescents have died. Or, in other words, that out of every 3 bombings, one has killed minors,” says the report from his legislative unit. For the congressman, this makes it possible to establish that during the Duque Executive the air attacks on places where children and adolescents were found were a “systematic practice.”

The current defense minister, who was also director of the Family Welfare Institute, responded to the criticism with a phrase that caused even more stupor. And he added to other media that alias Gentil Duarte, former head of the dissidents, against whom the operation was directed, linked young people hoping that “thus limiting the use of the legitimate force of the State,” Molano told El Espectador and defended the use of the force.

Cepeda, who has denounced these operations, has said that the government’s argument that “it was not possible to know if there were children” to justify the legitimacy of these operations is not true. The Ombudsman’s Office has issued 63 Early Warnings in which risks are warned of recruitment, use and use of children and adolescents for the year 2020, 2021 and so far in 2022, he has said.

The platform of eight organizations that defend the human rights of children has insistently reminded the Duque government: “The preferential use of bombardments against the camps of illegal armed groups in which girls and boys are recruited, runs counter to the obligation to take all appropriate measures to restore their rights.” And they insisted that this not only violates the constitutional order within the framework of IHRL, but also “goes against the principles of IHL regardless of whether or not the recruited children and adolescents have a direct participation in the hostilities.”

New strategies of the armed groups

Recruitment has been present in the history of the long Colombian conflict. The chapter It was not a lesser evil: children and adolescents in the armed conflict, of the Truth Commission, documented that between 1990 and 2017, at least 16,238 people under the age of eighteen were victims of recruitment. The extinct FARC were responsible for about 74% of the recruitment of minors between 1990 and 2017 in documented cases, but it can rise to 77% according to the estimates carried out in the investigation. “The recruitment is not fortuitous, it is intentional violence, and about half of the recruitments were against children under 15 years of age.”

After the Peace Agreement with that guerrilla and the rearrangement and growth of other armed groups in different territories, the recruitment of minors intensified. The dissidents of the FARC and the paramilitary gangs took advantage of the state vacuum and the pandemic, which prevented minors from continuing in schools, aggravated the situation.

But in the new conflict scenario, minors are not only used as combatants but also in support roles. “We have seen an increase in the recruitment and use of minors for auxiliary actions such as arms and drug trafficking. Their transfer from one region to another that is very distant and that the dynamics of training also persist in different areas”, explains Julia Castellanos, director of the Observatory of Children and Armed Conflict of Coalico.

Roles have changed and recruitment modalities too. In many cases they do not leave the school environment, so it is more difficult to know that they are being used by criminal groups. “Actors from more urban structures such as the Clan del Golfo do not take children out of their homes or school environments, but use them for actions. That makes it more difficult to detect recruitment. It is a growing modality since 2018″, adds Castellanos.

The United Nations verified that in 2021 alone, 123 boys and girls between the ages of 12 and 17 were recruited and used by armed groups. The biggest recruiters, according to the Secretary General’s latest report, presented last June, were the FARC dissidents, with 75 minors, the National Liberation Army, ELN, the last guerrilla active in Colombia, which recruited 17 boys and girls , the Gaitanista Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, another 17 minors, unidentified perpetrators recruited 8 and Los Caparrapos, 6.

The UN report mentions figures that went unnoticed in the midst of the magnitude of the recent humanitarian crisis: in the period analyzed, 70 boys and girls were victims of violence in the midst of recruitment: 31 minors were killed and 39 mutilated. “Child casualties were caused by firearms (31), landmines, improvised explosive devices and explosive remnants of war (30), air strikes (6) and torture and inhuman treatment (3),” the document says.

In January 2020, the Government launched the “Súmate por mí” program in 209 municipalities to prevent recruitment. And 180 boys and girls separated from armed groups will enter the protection program of the Colombian Institute of Family Welfare (ICBF). The document presented at the UN Security Council highlighted these actions and welcomed the fact that the Institute trained military forces on children’s rights. “I commend these initiatives and encourage the Government to allocate adequate resources to carry them out, especially at the local level and in vulnerable areas,” said the United Nations representative.

The recruitment of children and adolescents is a bomb that the incoming government of Gustavo Petro must deactivate. Their exclusion from the ranks and the commitment not to involve them in the conflict will be another of the central issues facing the rapprochement with armed groups in search of what Petro has called “total peace.”

