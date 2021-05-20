They barely know a handful of Spanish words. Thank you, Madrid, Barça … And long live Spain. That was the song that hundreds of minors sang, between cheers and applause, while they waited to enter the warehouse of the El Tarajal de Ceuta polygon, where they have entered these days to submit to the protocol against Covid-19.

In the video, to which SUR has had access, young people are observed crowded at the doors of the warehouse, an old warehouse in a state of abandonment, enabled by the authorities to act as a filter for the coronavirus and for the need to determine its true age, for which oseometric tests are performed.

The images, taken right from the door, correspond to the first hours of the massive arrival of migrants to Ceuta and clearly reflect the difficulty of the authorities to respond to a particularly delicate situation in times of pandemic, since there is no safety distance between them and, although they were provided with masks, most of them lowered them to their chin.