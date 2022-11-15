mental health specialists They see with concern that every time the attentions in children between the ages of 11 and 16 with suicidal thoughts, derived from emotional problems that have their origin in the family.

According to the statistics of the Medical Specialty Unit and Comprehensive Mental Health Centers, in Mazatlán they care for up to 100 adolescents with problems of untreated depression, stress and cutting.

This situation ignites red lights and it is an obligatory call for parents to be more vigilant of their children.

Communication between parents and children It is the weapon to prevent them from falling into these situations or seeking care early.

Specialists also recommend that they verify what minors see on their social networks, on TV and find out who their friends are. It is through this approach that tragedy can be prevented from occurring.

