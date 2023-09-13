admin3i admin3 – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/admin3/ 09/12/2023 – 21:51

Covid-19 has halted the extreme poverty that 333 million children currently face around the world, mainly in Sub-Saharan Africa, warns a joint report by Unicef ​​and the World Bank released this Wednesday (13).

This population group, which does not have basic needs covered, such as food, housing and access to health and education, lives on a maximum of 2.15 dollars per day.

The report, which focuses for the first time on the extreme poverty of minors, highlights that, if it had not been for Covid, 30 million children would have left this group, following the trend of the last decade.

Between 2013 and 2022, extreme poverty increased from 383 million to 333 million children worldwide, which means that one in six children does not have their minimum subsistence needs covered, according to the report.

“We have made progress, showing that, with the right investments and will, it is possible to lift millions of children out of the vicious circle of poverty,” highlights Unicef ​​Executive Director Catherine Russell in the report, released before a meeting of world leaders in New York. York to review the status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Despite the promises, the report warns that, at the current rate, these objectives, scheduled for 2030, will not be achieved. “It’s a political choice,” said Catherine.

At 40%, Sub-Saharan Africa bears the greatest burden of children living in extreme poverty, the largest increase in the last decade, rising from 54.8% in 2013 to 71.1% in 2022. Rapid population growth, limited measures of social protection and climate conflicts and disasters, in addition to Covid, contributed to this.

In contrast, other regions of the world have recorded a steady decline in extreme poverty levels, with the exception of the Middle East and North Africa, the report points out.

A minor is twice as likely as an adult – 15.8%, compared to 6.6% – of living in extremely poor homes, especially in rural areas and in homes where the person responsible has little or no training.

“It is more important than ever that all children have a clear path out of poverty through equal access to quality education, nutrition, health and social protection, and security,” said World Poverty Director and World Bank Equality, Luis Felipe López Calva.

The two organizations call on governments to prioritize and develop policies to reduce this scourge and expand universal access to benefits that have proven effective in reducing extreme poverty.