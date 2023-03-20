Two underage boys drove 220 km / h during a chase this weekend, luckily they were caught.

When I was that age I did very different things. A little dancing, a little dancing and be home around midnight. The youth of today seem to do very different things. Stealing cars and tearing hard, for example. This is also the case this weekend, where two boys drove way too fast in a stolen car.

Underage boys drive fast during pursuit

The police eventually arrested the young guests at Nijkerk. They stood out for speeding way too fast in a stolen French car. A French car that has such a pace late at night always catches the eye, they are often drug runners heading back home. Or just come and get ‘stuff’ in our country. Whether that is the case here is not clear.

They certainly drove fast, speeds of 220 kilometers per hour were reached. Dangerous, of course, for themselves, but also certainly for other road users. The 16-year-old boy was behind the wheel of the car.

At night, the police received a report of a stolen French car entering the Netherlands via the A16. The police therefore went to Breda and well, they saw the car there. Naturally, the officers then gave chase. However, the young men had no intention of stopping. In fact, they accelerated and pulled dangerous antics to shake off the police. For example, they have been swinging on the road and threw a can at the police.

Caught

Handy such a fast Audi A6 from the police, because they were eventually caught. Happy! At Nijkerk in Gelderland, about 100 kilometers away, the boys were arrested. The police say: ‘At the Nijkerk exit, the driver probably thought that he was not going to escape us and stopped on the hard shoulder’. It was about two French boys. On Twitter let the officers know that they are in a cell in Apeldoorn and that the detectives will question them. The stolen SUV has been returned to its French owner.

