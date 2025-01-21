The company led the falls of the Ibex 35 this Monday after the departure of Pallete
Telephone There was a significant correction in the stock market in the first session after the departure of José María Álvarez-Pallete, and the arrival of Marc Murtra supported by the Government. The telephone operator led the losses in a day that was marked by…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Minority #shareholders #prepare #offensive #Governments #assault #Telefónica
Leave a Reply